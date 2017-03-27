Study finds Lawrence is a good fit for bike-share program

After looking at projected use, city layout and transportation infrastructure, a consultant-led study has found that a bike-share program would be feasible in Lawrence.

The study found that downtown and the University of Kansas campus area would be the best core location for a network of short-term bicycle rentals, with additional rental stations at city trail systems and parks. Local leaders said such a program would have multiple benefits.

“It’s good for our residents to help give them potential activity options, but also for tourism,” said Lawrence-Douglas County Sustainability Director Eileen Horn.

The approximately 70-page study also looked at potential funding and structures for operating the program, and suggests the city take a supporting rather than a lead role. After analyzing locational and demographic demand for bike-sharing stations, the study found that a program owned and operated by KU or a nonprofit with a city partnership had the most potential.

Bike-share programs typically use tracking systems and automated stations with docks for bicycles, and the cost of equipment for such a program would be significant. Consultants recommend that community partners form a committee to help secure funding to implement a bike share system in Lawrence. City planners agreed that the next stop would be to organize that committee and continue the conversation.

“That would be the next plan, if you’re going to continue to explore this, because there will have to be a lot of parts working together,” said Jessica Mortinger, senior transportation planner for the city.

The capital cost to implement the entire program is likely to be between $2.4 million and $4 million (depending on the type of technology and vendor) over the next five years, and will also require ongoing operating funding, according to the study. Those estimates would provide for approximately 64 bicycle docking stations and 538 bikes. The study indicates funding could include sponsorship, advertising, KU student fees and rental fees. It’s estimated that fees would cover about 40 percent of operating costs.



The study was completed by consulting firm Toole Design Group with a $40,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and $10,000 in city funding. The firm analyzed city layout, transportation infrastructure and survey results to determine feasibility and the locations for bike-share stations. The City Commission received the bike-share study at its most recent meeting.

If such a program were to be implemented in Lawrence, it would join other metros across the country, including Topeka and Kansas City. If KU were to take a lead role in Lawrence, university leaders say the program would require strong support from students, and any use of student fees would have to be approved by KU Student Senate.

Donna Hultine, director of parking and transit, said the university is interested in being part of the committee, as well as gathering more survey data to ensure there is wide interest among KU students. Hultine said the committee would likely include KU parking and transit, the KU Center for Sustainability, city representatives and students.

“Because if it ends up that student fees is what it would take to fund something like this, the students would really have to be on board,” Hultine said.

Hultine said conversations have already begun to organize the committee to consider a bike-share program, and that the committee would likely meet over the summer.

