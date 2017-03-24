No repeal for ‘Obamacare’ — a humiliating defeat for Trump

Washington — In a humiliating failure, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their bill to repeal "Obamacare" off the House floor Friday when it became clear it would fail badly — after seven years of nonstop railing against the law. Democrats said Americans can "breathe a sigh of relief." Trump said the current law was imploding "and soon will explode."
Thwarted by two factions of fellow Republicans, from the center and far right, House Speaker Paul Ryan said President Barack Obama's health care law, the GOP's No. 1 target in the new Trump administration, will remain in place "for the foreseeable future."
It was a stunning defeat for the new president after he had demanded House Republicans delay no longer and vote on the legislation Friday, pass or fail.
His gamble failed. Instead Trump, who campaigned as a master deal-maker and claimed that he alone could fix the nation's health care system, saw his ultimatum rejected by Republican lawmakers who made clear they answer to their own voters, not to the president.
He "never said repeal and replace it in 64 days," a dejected but still combative Trump said at the White House, though he repeatedly shouted during the presidential campaign that it was going down on Day One of his term.
The bill was withdrawn just minutes before the House vote was to occur, and lawmaker said there were no plans to revisit the issue. Republicans will try to move ahead on other agenda items, including overhauling the tax code, though the failure on the health bill can only make whatever comes next immeasurably harder.
Trump pinned the blame on Democrats.
"With no Democrat support we couldn't quite get there," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "We learned about loyalty, we learned a lot about the vote-getting process."
The Obama law was approved in 2010 with no Republican votes.
Despite reports of backbiting from administration officials toward Ryan, Trump said: "I like Speaker Ryan. ... I think Paul really worked hard."
For his part, Ryan told reporters: "We came really close today but we came up short. ... This is a disappointing day for us." He said the president has "really been fantastic."
But when asked how Republicans could face voters after their failure to make good on years of promises, Ryan quietly said: "It's a really good question. I wish I had a better answer for you."
Last fall, Republicans used the issue to gain and keep control of the White House, Senate and House. During the previous years, they had cast dozens of votes to repeal Obama's law in full or in part, but when they finally got the chance to pass a repeal version that actually had a chance to become law, they couldn't deliver.
Democrats could hardly contain their satisfaction.
"Today is a great day for our country, what happened on the floor is a victory for the American people," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who as speaker herself helped Obama pass the Affordable Care Act in the first place. "Let's just for a moment breathe a sigh of relief for the American people."
The outcome leaves both Ryan and Trump weakened politically.
For the president, this piles a big early congressional defeat onto the continuing inquiries into his presidential campaign's Russia connections and his unfounded wiretapping allegations against Obama.
Ryan was not able to corral the House Freedom Caucus, the restive band of conservatives that ousted the previous speaker. Those Republicans wanted the bill to go much further, while some GOP moderates felt it went too far.
Instead of picking up support as Friday wore on, the bill went the other direction, with several key lawmakers coming out in opposition. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, chairman of a major committee, Appropriations, said the bill would raise costs unacceptably on his constituents.
The defections raised the possibility that the bill would not only lose on the floor, but lose big.
The GOP bill would have eliminated the Obama statute's unpopular fines on people who do not obtain coverage and would also have removed the often-generous subsidies for those who purchase insurance.
Republican tax credits would have been based on age, not income like Obama's, and the tax boosts Obama imposed on higher-earning people and health care companies would have been repealed. The bill would have ended Obama's Medicaid expansion and trimmed future federal financing for the federal-state program, letting states impose work requirements on some of the 70 million beneficiaries.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Republican bill would have resulted in 24 million additional uninsured people in a decade and lead to higher out-of-pocket medical costs for many lower-income and people just shy of age 65 when they would become eligible for Medicare. The bill would have blocked federal payments for a year to Planned Parenthood.
Republicans had never built a constituency for the legislation, and in the end the nearly uniform opposition from hospitals, doctors, nurses, the AARP, consumer groups and others weighed heavily with many members. On the other side, conservative groups including the Koch outfit argued the legislation did not go far enough in uprooting Obamacare.
Ryan made his announcement to lawmakers at a very brief meeting, he was greeted by a standing ovation in recognition of the support he still enjoys from many lawmakers.
When the gathering broke up, Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee that helped write the bill, told reporters: ""We gave it our best shot. That's it. It's done. D-O-N-E done. This bill is dead."
Richard Heckler 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
Obamacare offer consumers way more protection and more coverage than in the past 60 years. Yes the medical insurance industry proceeded to increase rates as usual.
The most practical,most fiscally responsible and fair to the consumers is IMPROVED Medicare Single Payer. This essentially removes the profiteering middle man from the equation = smart indeed.
How many republican, democrat, fiscal conservative and independent voters are Trump conservatives and blue dog democrats willing to throw under the bus?
=== Government Services Are Good,Reliable , AFFORDABLE and Essential http://www.governmentisgood.com/articles.php?aid=7
=== FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT MEDICAID https://questions.medicaid.gov
=== SEPARATING FACT FROM FICTION http://www.dollarsandsense.org/archives/2010/0111orr.html
=== FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT MEDICARE http://www.socialsecurityworks.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Frequently-Asked-Questions-about-Medicare_FINAL.pdf
=== FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY INSURANCE http://www.socialsecurityworks.org/faq/
Fred Whitehead Jr. 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
Bottom line....The Affordable Care Act is the best solution to health care that has been enacted. Many have tried and failed to overcome the fact that health care is EXPENSIVE, difficult to manage and even more difficult to pay for. The real culprits, of course are the medical establishment that holds life and death control over our health issues. They have no opposition or constraint as t how much they can take the public for. No one can regulate the medical establishment that has sway over our medical issues.
Hence, the difficulty in managing to formulate a system of insurance that will help pay for the needed, indeed, vital services of the medical establishment. They hold all the cards.
So President Obama managed to get a system, flawed as it must be, to try to make the best of a very bad and difficult situation. But does he get credit? NO...!! Political opponents for purely political positions choose to label the Affordable Care Act as a "train wreck" a "disaster" and a whole host of politically motivated objections to the health care solution that was originated and passed by the black, Muslim, non-citizen Democratic President of the United States.
Now we are witnessing a political flail by Republicans trying to repeal and "replace" the Affordable Care Act with some sort of similar plan that simply cannot work, because the situation that exists with the medical establishment is simply beyond their control.
So they flail away, creating smoke and flames and creating nothing.
Non-president Trump has gotten into the fray with all his BS about how he is going to repeal "Obamacare" and replace it (when??) with "something better" (what??).
Trump is an entrenched liar, and the people have bought his crap.
So here we are. Nowhere.
That is the way it is folks........there is no solution to high costs, entrenched medical providers and low wage earners who need medical assistance.
Bob Summers 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Bottom line....The Affordable Care Act is the best solution to health care that has been enacted.
Of course it is.
It is welfare.
You deserve all you Liberals can take.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Thank you Bob, this "liberal" much appreciates all the goodness and assistance that we can get from a beneficial government. We will gladly accept your kind assistance!!
Now we "liberal folks" are rejoicing at the prospect of reduced taxes, increased national debt, (borrowed from China of course, they already own most of the USA.) and general progressive forward looking attitudes that we all strive to obtain!!
I just LOVE the non-president Trump!!!!! We need MORE dealmakers and BS artists like him in the U.S. Government!!!
Where should my doctor send the bill for my stubbed toe??
Bill McGovern 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Here is Bob again with another mindless comment. Just another sheep in the Trump flock.
Bob Forer 31 minutes ago
No, Summers, the bottom line is this--you and your party of inept fools lost bigly, very bigly.
Lol. My friends and I are celebrating this evening. What are your plans?
LOL. LOL. LOL.
Steve Jacob 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Yoder is hoping for divine intervention to avoid voting on this.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Soooooo )Gads...I know You fine folks are getting tired of m. ( I am getting tired of me)
How is that "Big, beautiful border wall doing?? How many pesos do you have saved up for that,,,,,,huh??
Steve Jacob 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Honestly, between Congress and courts, maybe the only thing Trump will be allowed to do the next four years is deport people.
Steve Jacob 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
We Americans just don't know what we want. We want the government to help us and leave us alone at the same time. We want the best schools, health care and infrastructure without paying for it. We add a trillion or so to the debt each year and do nothing about it because no one wants to raise taxes or cut welfare.
Clark Coan 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
They'll rework it and bring it back in the House but it might not get far in the Senate. About 125,000 Kansans will lose insurance next year if RyanCare does eventually pass and about 200,000 seniors 55-64 will have their premiums skyrocket. The only sensible thing to do is pass Medicare for All and gradually expand Medicare to cover everyone. First those 50-64, then those 0-18, etc. The hard part is figuring out how to pay for it and reigning in medical costs caused by profiteering by pharmaceutical companies, medical technology companies, hospitals, etc.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Anyone else tired of all this winning yet?
Bob Forer 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
The republicans have been vowing to repeal Obamacare for seven years and now having control of all three branches of government they face plant. Lol. what a bunch of inept fools.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Steve......your post represents a very valid observation. We all want to lose weight...and continue to eat junk food ad crap.....We all cringe when we look at the balance on our credit card bills......hut we run out and add to it with that totally unnecessary whim we saw on a TV ad or in the news paper. We hope for good leadership to replace poor leadership....and then we vote for a debauched, perverted, racist bigot for President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the U.S. Military (which he slams repeatedly).
There used to be a cartoon called Pogo the Possum.......one of the things I mostly remember from Pogo the Possum is....."We have met the enemy and they is us."
Michael Kort 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
This bill was supposed to passable with no Democratic votes to help it along ,.......and .who killed this bill was both the ultra conservative Republicans, who did not see the bill as meeting their agenda of destroying public healthcare insurance and the moderate Republicans who thought that it went way too far in sticking it to the poor !
As one might expect,......'.Lying Donald ' blamed the failure of this health care bill to be passed on ( OH NO ! ) the Democrats ! ? ( WHATEVER *%#@^& ? ? ? ) who were never consulted in creating the Republican health care bill to begin with, as it was supposed to be a Republican master legislative stroke totally passable without Democratic help and was meant to be a political rebuke of the Democrats and Obama by the so called new and improved people in charge in Washington, D.C. .
Oh well,.......LIARS LIE .
What will Donald say next that is not truthful ?
Jeffry Helms 47 minutes ago
I guess the hiv/aids and deadly std people are going to "push forward" even more in society than I wanted. I hoped the "wealthy " people would pay for their healthcare that would "push" some of healthy clean and sober people "forward" instead ( and reduce healthcare bills and crime etc. and suffering ) . The hiv/aids patients don't stop using and are mean and nasty about a lot of things and generally act like nazi's in my opinion especially about financial situations-which they are now even more so in control of . The hiv/aids patients etc. generally are the drug cartel people ( and IM anabolic steroid people ) and people associated with them etc.. La Sinaloa, gulf cartel-etc. are going to get even more powerful in American society with free healthcare with their million$ assets making more healthcare bills and crime and suffering.
