New school funding bill would add $76 million in state aid, would raise local property taxes

— A new school finance proposal that will be the focus of discussions for the next several weeks would add a little more than $75 million in new state funding for public schools, including about $2.8 million in new state aid for the Lawrence school district.

But the bill would also require Lawrence and many other districts around the state to raise more money through local property taxes, especially if they want to take full advantage of all of the options provided under the bill that allow districts to raise additional money for local enhancements and extracurricular activities.

All told, according to the Department of Education's analysis, the Lawrence school district would get up to $4.7 million in new spending authority for general operations, if the Board of Education takes full advantage of all of the options in the bill. But roughly one-third of that would come from new property taxes.

The plan was formally introduced into the House on Wednesday as House Bill 2410.

The Department of Education's analysis was released shortly after the bill's introduction.

Rep. Larry Campbell, R-Olathe, who chairs the House K-12 Education Budget Committee, described the bill as only a "starting point" for discussions. He said he plans to hold extended, detailed hearings on the plan Thursday and Friday of this week, and possibly extending into Monday of next week.

The committee then plans to start working on amendments to the bill, with the hope of advancing a plan to the full House before lawmakers adjourn for a three-week break on April 7.

The bill is similar to the old formula that lawmakers discarded in 2015. It establishes a base, per-pupil amount of funding that it calls "foundation aid" for each district, with additional weightings given for at-risk and bilingual students, along with other factors. But it also gives districts the option of raising additional money locally for program enhancements and extracurricular activities.

In addition, though, it requires local districts to come up with about 20 percent of the foundation aid through local property taxes.

The bill calls on the state to pay $4,170 per student in "foundation aid" while local districts would add another $1,150 per student, for a total of $5,320.

Those local property tax levies would be subsidized with additional state aid so taxpayers in lower-wealth districts would not have to pay higher tax rates in order to generate comparable levels of funding that wealthier districts could generate, a process known as "equalization."

On a statewide basis, according to the Department of Education's estimates, the state would pay $3.157 billion on public schools next year under the new plan. That compares to $3.081 billion it is spending this year, an increase of $75.6 million.

As the bill is currently drafted, the Lawrence school district would be entitled to $59 million in general state aid, an increase of $2.8 million over what it receives now.

It could also receive as much as $25 million in what current law would call "supplemental" funding, mostly through additional local property taxes, an increase of $1.7 million over the current funding system. That increase, however, would come almost exclusively from new local property taxes.

