Baldwin City man suffers minor injuries after rolling SUV into a ravine, deputies say

A Baldwin City man suffered minor injuries after rolling his SUV into a ravine Monday morning in rural Douglas County, deputies say.

Around 11:30 a.m., Clifford Adams, 69, was northbound in his Ford Explorer on East 1700 Road nearing the road's 400 block, or what is commonly known as Baldwin Hill, said Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek.

Around the hill, Adams drifted off the roadway and overcorrected, Dymacek said.

The SUV "went up on the guardrail and then rolled down the ravine," she said.

Adams was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and only suffered minor injuries, Dymacek said. He was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

