Lawrence man faces single charge of buying sexual relations

A Lawrence man was arrested Thursday nearly two years after he is accused of hiring someone to have sex with him.

James Harold Wallace, 58, turned himself in to the Douglas County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to the jail's online booking logs. He faces a single, misdemeanor charge of buying sexual relations.

Wallace is accused of hiring a person, who is not a minor, for sex on April 28, 2015, according to a criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court.

The jail's booking logs indicate the misdemeanor charge filed against Wallace is for a first offense. He does not have a criminal record in Douglas County or with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Wallace was served with a summons in February and ordered to appear in court on Thursday afternoon, court records show.

During Thursday's court appearance Wallace was formally charged with the misdemeanor and pleaded not guilty. Judge Peggy Kittel then set his bond at $1,000.

After the appearance Wallace surrendered himself to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked and released on the $1,000 bond.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek declined to release Wallace's booking photo to the public saying it is not "required to be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act."

Wallace is scheduled to appear in court on April 4 where a date will be set for his criminal trial.

