Part of K-State Title IX suit dismissed

Manhattan — A federal judge has dismissed part of a Title IX lawsuit filed against Kansas State University by two women who allege they were raped at off-campus fraternity houses.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the court dismissed the claims of one former Kansas State student because her alleged assault occurred at a private apartment complex.

But U.S. Judge Julie Robinson denied Kansas State’s motion to dismiss the part of the lawsuit that deals with off-campus fraternity houses.

The two students say in their lawsuit the university didn’t investigate when they reported they were raped in off-campus fraternities. They argued the university has substantial control over off-campus fraternities and are required to investigate.

Kansas State has argued laws don’t require the university to investigate sexual assaults when they happen off campus.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.