Archive for Thursday, March 16, 2017

Part of K-State Title IX suit dismissed

By Associated Press

March 16, 2017

Advertisement

Manhattan — A federal judge has dismissed part of a Title IX lawsuit filed against Kansas State University by two women who allege they were raped at off-campus fraternity houses.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the court dismissed the claims of one former Kansas State student because her alleged assault occurred at a private apartment complex.

But U.S. Judge Julie Robinson denied Kansas State’s motion to dismiss the part of the lawsuit that deals with off-campus fraternity houses.

The two students say in their lawsuit the university didn’t investigate when they reported they were raped in off-campus fraternities. They argued the university has substantial control over off-campus fraternities and are required to investigate.

Kansas State has argued laws don’t require the university to investigate sexual assaults when they happen off campus.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...