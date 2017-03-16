Man admits making threat against Kansas synagogue

— Kansas lawmakers honored the victims of a shooting in Olathe that's being investigated as a hate crime with a ceremony and resolution in the House.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, Jr. recognized the two survivors, Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot, and commemorated Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill. House members also passed a resolution honoring Kuchibhotla's life.

Ryckman says there is no place in Kansas for acts of such evil.

Witnesses say a gunman shouted racial slurs before opening fire on Kuchibhotla and Madasani, both Indian men. Grillot was shot when he intervened.

Governor Sam Brownback and the Kansas Senate will honor the men Thursday afternoon.

Adam Purinton remains jailed in Johnson County on murder and attempted murder charges.

