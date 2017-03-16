Today's news

Kansas lawmakers honor victims of Olathe bar shooting

Alok Madasani, left, and Ian Grillot, right, embrace and smile after they were honored by the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, March 16, 2017. House Speaker Ron Ryckman, Jr. recognized the two survivors of last month's shooting at an Olathe bar and commemorated Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died in the shooting. House members also passed a resolution honoring Kuchibhotla's life. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Associated Press. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

March 16, 2017

Kansas lawmakers honored the victims of an apparently racially motivated shooting at an Olathe bar last month with a ceremony and resolution in the House.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, Jr. recognized the two survivors, Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot, and commemorated Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill. House members also passed a resolution honoring Kuchibhotla's life.

Ryckman says there is no place in Kansas for acts of such evil.

Witnesses say a gunman shouted racial slurs before opening fire on Kuchibhotla and Madasani, both Indian men. Grillot was shot when he intervened.

Governor Sam Brownback and the Kansas Senate will honor the men Thursday afternoon.

Adam Purinton remains jailed in Johnson County on murder and attempted murder charges.

