Local law enforcement to conduct sobriety checkpoint on Friday

On Friday local law enforcement agencies will partner to stage a sobriety checkpoint in Lawrence, police say.

The checkpoint is possible through a partnership between the Lawrence Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the University of Kansas Public Safety Office, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a release. The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of crashes involving impaired drivers, to raise awareness and to deter drivers from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, Rhoads said.

Police are not disclosing where the checkpoint will be held.

