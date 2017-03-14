Pending change in rules at Lone Star Lake means you’ll need to bring more than your hammock to camp

The Douglas County Commission will be asked Wednesday to update a list of rules and regulations at Lone Star Park.

Douglas County Public Works director Keith Browning said the list is an attempt to bring more clarity to some of the rules and regulations, specifically mentioning those that cap the number of people at campsites and define suitable camping structures.

“We were getting calls about people showing up with just a hammock,” Browning said. “We added language to clarify what was allowed.”

A suitable camping structure in the new rules is defined as one designed for the primary purpose of camping and suitable for the weather that could occur during a stay. Motors vehicles are not suitable unless they are RVs or pickups with camper units or shells. The new rules allows a maximum of two shelters per campsite and sets a maximum limit of eight campers for each campsite. The new rules allow non-profit groups such as Boy and Girl Scouts to exceed the structure and campers per site limits.

To clear up another area of uncertainty, the new rules define the watercraft allowed from May 1 to Sept. 15 in the lake’s swimming arm as canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boats.

In a nod to changing time, the use of drones are prohibited at the park. Bow fishing was also prohibited under the new rules.

The park does maintain the current 14-day length of stay limit. Any camper or campers who reach that limit must be absent for five continuous days before camping at the park again.

Camping fees per campsite are $11 for those without electricity and $16 for those with electricity.

The complete list of the recommended Lone Star Park rules and regulations can be viewed with the Douglas County Commission’s agenda for Wednesday at douglascountyks.org.

