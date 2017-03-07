Senate Republicans still at odds with Brownback over taxes

— Republican leaders in the Kansas Senate expressed frustration Tuesday over what they say is Gov. Sam Brownback's unwillingness to negotiate seriously on a tax plan to close a projected $755 million budget shortfall over the next two years.

The Senate is scheduled later in the day to debate Brownback's own tax plan, despite the fact that only a handful of conservatives appear to support it. Brownback's plan would raise only about $377 million over two years, less than half of what is needed to close the gap.

Two weeks ago Brownback vetoed a bill that would have reversed many of the income tax cuts that he championed in 2012, cuts that many lawmakers now blame for the state's financial difficulties. Most notable among those was the so-called LLC "loophole" that exempts certain non-wage business income from state income taxes.

"We clearly asked the governor, if he was going to veto the last plan that he work with us on a solution and give us a new plan," said Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita. "So far, he hasn't given us any new proposals."

Brownback has said he is sticking by the plan he proposed at the start of the session, which relies mainly on big increases in alcohol and tobacco taxes to increase revenue. It would also reinstate taxes on a limited subset of small business income, rents and royalties, which are sometimes called "passive" income.

To close the rest of the budget hole for the next two years, Brownback's plan calls for measures such as reducing payments into the state pension system, delaying payments to public schools and sweeping money out of the state highway program.

Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, said even most Republicans find that plan insufficient.

"Number one, it doesn't raise enough money. Number two, I don't think we've got much support for the tobacco taxes," he said. "It doesn't fully close the loophole. There are a lot of things our members are concerned about."

But Longbine also said Republicans have gotten no other clues about what Brownback will accept, leaving open the possibility that whatever tax plan does pass, if any, will need two-thirds majorities in both chambers to get past the governor's veto.

"I don't know what he'll sign. I don't know what he won't sign," Longbine said. "We've tried to ask him, and he's not given us a lot of direction. He's talked about a flat tax (a single tax rate that applies to all income levels) which we don't think we have probably even 21 (votes) on."

"There seems like a lot of disinterest, so is this just a game," said Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover.

He suggested that Brownback's plan may not be as short as others suggest because tax revenues have met or exceeded expectations in each of the last four months. In addition, he said, revenue estimates will be updated in early May, and if they are revised upwards, the shortfall could be much smaller than the current projections.

Wagle, however, said most lawmakers are not that optimistic, and they remain frustrated that Brownback is not offering more leadership.

"For most legislators, all it's saying is the governor is refusing to acknowledge that we have a deep budget hole, and he's refusing to give us solutions," she said. "If anyone's playing games, it's the governor."

The Senate comes into session at 2:30 p.m. and will start debate shortly after that.

