Jenkins to bring listening tour to Lawrence

— U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins will hold a "listening tour" session in Lawrence next week to hear from people in the 2nd Congressional District about issues being discussed in Washington.

Jenkins will be at the Dole Institute of Politics on the University of Kansas campus from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Her appearance comes as Congress is about to start debating a Republican plan to repeal and replace portions of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

It also comes as both chambers of Congress are investigating allegations of meddling by the Russian government in the 2016 U.S. elections, along with President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated charges posted on Twitter that former President Barack Obama ordered wiretaps on him during the 2016 campaign.

Many other Republicans in Congress have faced angry crowds at town hall meetings in their home districts in recent weeks.

Jenkins, a Republican from Topeka, has represented the 2nd District since 2009. The district includes most of eastern Kansas outside the Kansas City metropolitan area, including the cities of Lawrence and Topeka.

Although she had been considered a potential candidate for governor in 2018, Jenkins announced in January that she would step down from politics at the end of this term.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.