Senate starting over on tax bill; chairwoman wants more than just income taxes

Topeka — The chairwoman of the Senate tax committee said Monday that she wants to start over to piece together a new tax bill aimed at closing a looming $755 million budget deficit for the next two years, and she plans to appoint a small subcommittee to begin doing that this week.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, made that announcement Monday, the Legislature's first day at work since Feb. 23, when the Senate came up three votes short in an attempt to override Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of an earlier bill that would have reversed many of the income tax cuts he championed in 2012.
It was also the Legislature's first day at work since Thursday's ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court declaring that current funding for K-12 education was insufficient and unconstitutional, a decision that could require the state to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more each year on public schools.
In making that announcement, though, Tyson said she hopes the subcommittee will look beyond just raising income taxes in order to boost state revenues.
"We need to look at all taxes at this point," Tyson said.
Before that happens, though, the full Senate plans to debate and vote on Brownback's own tax bill Tuesday, a bill that most senators believe has little chance of passing.
That bill would leave his income tax policies in place, but would impose big increases in taxes in alcohol, cigarettes and other tobacco products to raise about $377 million over the next two years. The rest of the budget hole, under Brownback's plan, would be filled by measures such as selling off the state's interest in future tobacco settlement payments, delaying payments into the state pension system and sweeping funds out of the state highway program.
Others on the committee, however, did not seem as interested as Tyson in broadening the discussion beyond income taxes.
Sen. Tom Holland, of Baldwin City, the ranking Democrat on the panel, pointed out that just before lawmakers left for a weeklong break Feb. 23, Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, of Overland Park, introduced a new bill that was identical to the one Brownback vetoed, with the exception that it would not impose retroactive increases in tax rates as the original bill did.
He suggested the committee use that bill as the starting point for future tax discussions. But Tyson said she did not want to limit the committee's options.
"We can consider it," Tyson said. "At this point, I'd rather not select a basis. This is the first that committee members are hearing of the conversation and I'd like to give everybody time to digest their thoughts on what they think should be a baseline bill."
Sen. Dan Kerschen, R-Garden Plain, said he wasn't ready to give up on the original tax bill or some variation of it.
"I want to look at the tax bill that did pass our body and find out what tweaks we can make to that to make that more acceptable," he said. "If there are minimal changes, it seems like we could proceed faster than going through four or five other tax bills."
But Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe, who originally offered the idea of naming a subcommittee, said there are a number of other tax bills pending in the committee, and she said she wants those bills to have hearings as well before the committee decides on a final package.
After the meeting, Tyson told reporters that the Supreme Court's decision last week on school finance could force lawmakers to consider raising the statewide 20-mill property tax levy that funds public schools.
"The state doesn't collect property tax to run the state general fund. Property tax is used for local government and schools. I'd like to continue that model," Tyson said.
But when asked whether it could be used as part of a school finance package to address the Supreme Court's ruling, she said, "then it could be looked at."
Comments
Richard Heckler 3 minutes ago
So how much money is needed?
This is an interesting question. The Court did not suggest an amount, instead using achievement standards (the Rose Standards as coded into Kansas law, see pg 5) to indicate that a quarter of Kansas school children are not able to read and write at the level they should. The Court left it up to the Legislature to determine how much money it would take to rectify this situation. Estimates range from $500 million to almost $1 billion, depending on who you ask.
And who you ask is important. The ruling is being interpreted very differently by all sides. In fact, everyone seems pleased with the ruling, a sure sign that politics is about to rear its head.
The Governor
If you ask Governor Brownback, he will tell you that he agrees with the Court that some schools are failing their students, and he thinks school vouchers are the solution. They are not. Vouchers take public funds and give them to private or parochial schools to enroll a formerly public school student. These schools are not subject to the same accreditation standards of public schools, do not have to provide special education services, and can reject students if they do not measure up to arbitrary academic standards. They are not available to most rural students, and have a history nationwide of failing both financially and academically. Money given over to voucher schools contributes to underfunding public school systems, resulting in poor outcomes for students in both situations.
His allies
If you ask the Governor's allies in the Legislature, some will parrot the Governor's voucher solution. Others have already begun to claim that the Court's ruling only requires that they fund those failing students, and that money could be shifted from other schools (resulting in panicky head-bobbing in some wealthy districts). But this ignores some of the Court's most compelling arguments in their decision. At one point, they note that since 2010, when Gannon was filed, the state has reduced funding of public education by $511 million! They also cited earlier findings that money makes a difference in student achievement. And they cited witnesses' evidence that cutting teaching positions and freezing pay impacts teaching quality, which is the most important factor for student achievement.
Richard Heckler 3 minutes ago
Education advocates
Finally, if you ask education advocates in the Legislature, in educational organizations, and in schools, they will all tell you that chronic underfunding has been the problem for years, and that a fully funded system is what is needed, not a hackneyed, piecemeal band-aid. They note that the original school funding formula, derided by extremists conservatives as "unworkable," was never fully funded, and as such, was never allowed to work. Critics complained that formulas are "too complicated," yet provide only simplistic one-size fits all block grants as alternatives. School funding is a complex problem, and children across the state encounter many different hurdles to achievement, among them long bus rides, unfamiliarity with English, poor nutrition or poverty, learning disabilities, little access to early education, etc. A funding solution must be able to address all of those issues, to ensure an equitable opportunity for all Kansas kids. A complex problem requires a complete, compassionate, fully funded solution.
What will happen next?
In the next weeks, the Kansas Legislature will argue about money. They will argue about where to get it, when they were already three votes shy of recognizing that Brownback's irresponsible tax cuts have left, not only education, but infrastructure, health care, investments, our credit rating, and his own party in shambles. There will be votes to return taxes to modest levels, votes that Kansans have shown they support. There will be votes to take one-time funds and borrow money and perhaps delay repayments, all measures required by the depth of the Brownback Hole we find ourselves in. And there will be grandstanding by a select few who cry "all taxes are theft," while voting for sales taxes impacting the lowest income Kansans.
But as time grows short, we predict that the majority of lawmakers, urged on by their constituents, will come around the table and will work out a solution that meets the Court's criteria: that all Kansas students have the opportunity to succeed, no matter where they live, how they learn, or how much money they have.
