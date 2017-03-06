Proposed budget for KU and KU Medical Center moves forward

— A Senate subcommittee on Monday endorsed Gov. Sam Brownback's proposed budgets for the University of Kansas and the KU Medical Center for the next two fiscal years, with only minor changes.

That plan calls for essentially flat funding over the next two years, with the state paying only about $130 million in general fund assistance for the KU campus in Lawrence each year, or about 17 percent of its total operating cost.

For the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, the state would pay about $105.4 million each year, or just under 30 percent of its total operating costs.

Those proposed budgets do not call for restoring in the next two years the $10 million in allotment cuts that Brownback ordered for the two campuses at the end of the last fiscal year to balance that year's budget, subcommittee members said.

The plan does include, however, $800,000 that Brownback proposed to pay for preliminary planning costs to build a dental school at the Medical Center. That money would come from the state's property-tax funded Educational Building Fund.

The only change the subcommittee made was to shift that money to the Kansas Board of Regents instead of the Medical Center to oversee the planning.

The subcommittee report will likely become part of the larger two-year budget that is being developed by the full Senate Ways and Means Committee, which is expected to begin debating the entire budget plan later this month.

