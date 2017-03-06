KU emergency alert test planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday

The University of Kansas is planning a test of its emergency alert systems for 10 a.m. Tuesday, in conjunction with the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week and statewide siren tests. In addition to tornado sirens, KU’s emergency public address system, text message alerts and email alerts all will be tested.

Speakers for KU’s public address system are installed in and around 84 buildings, reaching 98 percent of academic areas, according to a KU news release. During the test, a three-second alert tone will sound, followed by the test message.

KU suggested campus-goers continue with normal activities but use the opportunity to think about places to take shelter and the best possible exits during an emergency.

Students are automatically subscribed to emergency text messages and can update their cell phone numbers on the Enroll and Pay website, sa.ku.edu. Employees are encouraged to sign up for text messages through the myKU portal, under the Employee Emergency Notification tab.

In the case of severe weather on Tuesday, the test will be postponed to a later date.

KU also sends notification to KU email accounts and posts alerts online at alerts.ku.edu and on Twitter at twitter.com/KUNews.

