Small earthquake reported in south-central Kansas

By Associated Press

March 5, 2017

Wichita — A small earthquake was felt in parts of south-central Kansas Sunday, but no damage was reported.

The Wichita Eagle reports the U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 2.6 earthquake shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

The earthquake was centered about 6 miles northwest of South Haven near the Oklahoma state line.

