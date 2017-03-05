Small earthquake reported in south-central Kansas

— A small earthquake was felt in parts of south-central Kansas Sunday, but no damage was reported.

The Wichita Eagle reports the U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 2.6 earthquake shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

The earthquake was centered about 6 miles northwest of South Haven near the Oklahoma state line.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.