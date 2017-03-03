Lawrence para-educator convicted of sex crimes against student

A former para-educator for the Lawrence school district was convicted on Friday of sexually abusing one of her students.

A jury found Teri Lynn Johnson, 34, of Baldwin City, guilty on Friday of unlawful sexual relations, sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Johnson was arrested Dec. 11, 2015. In September, her victim, who is now an adult, testified that the two shared nude photos and eventually had sex.

The victim said he would see Johnson several times a day while he was a student at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center’s Day School.

The Lawrence public school district hired Johnson in 2014, and she worked as a paraprofessional at the day school. She is no longer employed by the district.

Johnson communicated with her victim through Facebook and Snapchat, he said in September. Eventually their conversations became sexual and the two exchanged pictures.

The victim said his father later discovered the images and messages on his phone.

Johnson’s trial began on Wednesday and finished on Friday.

The jury deliberated for two hours before returning with a verdict, the release said.

Johnson could face more than 11 years in prison for each the unlawful sexual relations charges and the sexual exploitation of a child charge, the release said. She could face up to a year of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,500 for the promoting obscenity to minors charge.

Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel ordered the completion of a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Johnson to appear in court on April 14 to be sentenced, the release said.

