Men accused in Haskell dorm rape offer conflicting stories as third trial continues

Galen Satoe and Jared Wheeler grew up together, played football together and roomed together in college.

In November 2014, the two men were accused of raping a 19-year-old freshman in their dormitory room at Haskell Indian Nations University. They were arrested together and they were expelled together.

In their freshman year at Haskell, the two southwest Oklahoma natives were close, Wheeler testified on Wednesday in Satoe's second criminal trial.

"I always looked up to him," Wheeler testified. "We played together, and we played the same position, and he was somebody I looked up to."

However, prosecutor C.J. Rieg had to wait 12 seconds and ask twice if Wheeler would consider Satoe his friend.

"Yeah, at the time," Wheeler replied.

"He had your back?" Rieg followed up.

"I don't know," Wheeler replied, softly. "I guess, I mean, I thought he did."

The timeline Wheeler had just offered jurors for the early-morning hours of Nov. 15, 2014, didn't match what Satoe, 22, told police that day.

Last November, Wheeler, 21 — accused alongside Satoe by a fellow Haskell student of rape — pleaded no contest to a single felony count of aggravated battery after his first rape trial ended with a hung jury.

The jury in Satoe's first rape trial was also unable to reach a unanimous decision and now, in his second trial, he faces two felony counts of rape and a single felony count of aiding and abetting attempted rape.

After Wheeler was convicted of the single felony count, Judge Paula Martin sentenced him to serve 60 days in jail, the maximum she could give him. He is currently serving that sentence and was transported from the Douglas County Jail Wednesday to testify in court.

Earlier on Wednesday, prosecutors showed jurors the remaining video of Lawrence Police Detective Jack Cross interviewing Satoe the morning he was arrested. They began showing the video Tuesday afternoon, but did not have enough time to finish.

In the film, Cross and other investigators repeatedly ask Satoe to tell them what took place in the dorm room he shared with Wheeler.

Subtracting the breaks they took, Cross estimated the entire interview lasted more than three hours.

Satoe said after a night of drinking he and Wheeler were eventually left in their room alone with the reported victim. In an early portion of the interview he described waking up suddenly and seeing that his clothes, Wheeler's clothes and the woman's clothes were all off.

"It was a bad situation," he said.

However, as the encounter progressed, Satoe maintained the sex was consensual.

"She just kind of allowed us to do it," he said. "It's not like she was fighting it."

Wheeler had sex with the woman first while Satoe said he kissed her; then the two switched, he said during the interview.

The two then switched again, and Satoe said he recalled holding the woman's arms while Wheeler had sex with her.

At some point the woman told the two men to stop, Satoe said, and some time passed before they complied.

The woman went back to her room, Wheeler went outside to sleep in his car and Satoe said he began searching for his lost wallet.

The prosecution rested its case shortly after the film finished, and the defense began calling witnesses, including Wheeler.

And while Wheeler testified that he did sleep in his car that night, his timeline differed greatly from what Satoe told detectives.

Rather than saying that he took part in a consensual threesome, Wheeler told jurors that he and Satoe were in bed when the woman came into their room, sat on his bed and began touching him.

"I didn't want her to do that," he said, when asked by defense attorney Angela Keck. "I was ready for bed."

Uninterested in having sex, Wheeler said he rolled over and the woman then moved to Satoe's bed across the room, where the two began kissing.

To give the two privacy, Wheeler said, he went to his car.

"I put my clothes on and left," he said. "I could tell they was kissing over there."

"I felt awkward," he added. "It was an awkward situation."

Earlier in the day, when asked by Keck, Satoe's brother, Wesley Satoe, and his close friend, Dakota Botone, who also grew up in southwest Oklahoma, testified the woman had a reputation for dishonesty.



However, when asked by Rieg, Wesley Satoe said he told detectives earlier that he would lie on the stand to protect his brother.

After Keck finished questioning Wheeler, Rieg asked him if he and Satoe had planned to have sex with the woman and her friend, Aryana Bedeau, who had also been with them that morning.

Satoe had told detectives of that plan in the recorded interview.

"We never made any plans," Wheeler replied.

"Would it surprise you to know that Galen Satoe told police that?" Rieg said.

"I don't know what he said," Wheeler replied.

Rieg offered six more follow-up questions. She asked if Wheeler would be surprised to know Satoe told police both of them took the woman's clothes off and had sex with her.

"Would it surprise you to know that he said that you started it all, that you were the first one to have sex with (the woman) in that bedroom?" she asked.

Each of the six follow-up questions received the same answer from Wheeler: "I don't know what he said."

Then Rieg asked if the two were friends.

"You had his back, right?" she said.

"Without a doubt," Wheeler said.

"So you had his back, but you have learned he doesn't have your back?" she asked.

"Yeah," Wheeler said, softly.

Keck rested her case after Rieg's final question. Both sides will offer their closing arguments Thursday morning before jurors begin deliberating.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.