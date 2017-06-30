Today's news

No changes to residential trash, recycling and yard waste pickup for July 4

A city truck picks up yard waste in south Lawrence in this file photo from May 18, 2009.

Photo by Mike Yoder. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Reports

June 30, 2017

Under the city's new collection schedule, there will be no changes for residential solid waste collection the week of Independence Day.

Residential trash, recycling and yard waste collection service will run as usual on July 4. All other residential customers will receive collection service on their assigned day. Collection service begins at 6 a.m. as usual, and carts need to be set out the night before or by 6 a.m.

Commercial trash and cardboard recycling pickups will also run as usual on July 4. The only change for July 4 will be service of roll-off and multilift containers, which will resume on July 5.

For more information, visit www.lawrenceks.org/swm.

