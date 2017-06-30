No changes to residential trash, recycling and yard waste pickup for July 4

Under the city's new collection schedule, there will be no changes for residential solid waste collection the week of Independence Day.

Residential trash, recycling and yard waste collection service will run as usual on July 4. All other residential customers will receive collection service on their assigned day. Collection service begins at 6 a.m. as usual, and carts need to be set out the night before or by 6 a.m.

Commercial trash and cardboard recycling pickups will also run as usual on July 4. The only change for July 4 will be service of roll-off and multilift containers, which will resume on July 5.

For more information, visit www.lawrenceks.org/swm.

