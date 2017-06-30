Kobach apologizes to court for ‘misunderstanding’ that led to fine

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has apologized for what he calls a "misunderstanding" that led to a $1,000 fine against him for misleading the court.
Kobach asked U.S. Magistrate Judge James O'Hara on Thursday to reconsider the fine and order requiring him to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.
O'Hara ruled Kobach mislead the court about the about the content of materials he took into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump as well as a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.
Kobach contends the lack of clarity in a court filing was a mistake compounded by last-minute editing, adding it was made in good faith. He says he will do a better job ensuring future arguments are presented more clearly.
Comments
Evan Taylor 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
"O'Hara ruled Kobach mislead the court ABOUT THE ABOUT THE content of materials he took into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump as well as a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act."
Looks like the paperclip in Microsoft Word isn't pulling his weight as copy-editor...
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Right. Maybe if Kobach was doing his job instead of kissing up to Trump, he could be more clear. I would love to see him under oath. Come on judge. Don't change your order. Of course, we are starting to see their strategy. Get all the voter roles and weed out anyone his a "strange" last name. They will start with those registered as Democrats, then move on to the non affiliated, and maybe get around to those registered Republican.
Seriously, voters. Stay vigilant. Find out the deadline to register in your state, and check your registration every day up until then. Don't let them steal your right to vote.
Calvin Anders 33 minutes ago
Chris had a "misunderstanding". He did not understand that he would actually be held accountable for his lies. He thought he would get a pass. I think some judges would have let him slide. But this judge had the backbone to enforce the order and not let Chris lie his way out.
Richard Heckler 28 minutes ago
ALEC is directly tied to the emerging trend among state legislatures to consider voter ID laws.27
Using false allegations of “voter fraud,” right-wing politicians are pursuing policies that disenfranchise students and other at-risk voters — including the elderly and the poor — who are unlikely to have drivers’ licenses or other forms of photo ID.28
By suppressing the vote of such groups, ALEC’s model “Voter ID Act” grants an electoral advantage to Republicans while undermining the right to vote. In addition, ALEC wants to make it easier for corporations to participate in the political process.
Their Public Safety and Elections taskforce is co-chaired by Sean Parnell of the Center for Competitive Politics, one of the most vociferous pro-corporate election groups, and promotes model legislation that would devastate campaign finance reform and allow for greater corporate influence in elections.29
http://www.rightwingwatch.org/report/alec-the-voice-of-corporate-special-interests-in-state-legislatures/#Voter
