Midco continues to address outages following conversion from WOW; ‘vast majority’ now have service

Midco is continuing to work to restore cable, phone and internet to customers whose services were cut off following the conversion Wednesday from WOW to Midco.

Midco worked to address the outages throughout the day Wednesday, and at about 4:30 p.m. Midco spokeswoman Paige Pearson Meyer said that services for the “vast majority” of its new customers had been restored.

“We certainly appreciate the patience that people have had throughout the day and we know that this was a significant inconvenience to them,” Meyer said. “But we feel like there is a big, bright light at the end of the tunnel here.”

Meyer said that issues with residential phone service have been resolved, but that some business phone service, cable and internet customers continue to lack service or have intermittent service. She said they will have extra support on hand, that they were reaching out to business phone customers and that they hoped to resolve the cable issues Wednesday evening.

“We’re hoping throughout the evening that we can get the cable services back to them,” Meyer said. “The internet is intermittent, so they’re kind of one-off at this point in time.”

As part of its purchase of WOW, Midco is taking on more than 30,000 cable, telecom and internet customers in Douglas, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties. Meyer said though the conversion was bumpier than they'd hoped, she was not entirely surprised at the outages given the scale of the conversion. She said that she didn’t yet know how many customers were without service Wednesday and that the total number may not be known for a couple of days.

This is not the first ownership change for Lawrence-area cable, phone and internet customers in recent years, but Meyer said this changeover differs from those.

“This is a complete system cutover, which is different than what customers experienced in the past,” Meyer said. “So by bringing customers onto the Midco network, we’ll be able to offer much better services and faster speeds.”

The sale of WOW to Midco was announced in October, and the acquisition was finalized in January. The conversion from WOW to Midco was scheduled to occur Wednesday from midnight to 6 a.m.

Meyer said Midco staff would continue to work to address services outages, but that there was not a definite timeline for when all services would be restored. She said those continuing to have issues can call Midco at 800-888-1300.

Midco also provided troubleshooting tips and updates on its website, advising customers without internet service to reset their modems and routers.

Previous story • Internet and cable outages reported as WOW services convert to new company

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.