Candidate meet-and-greet for Lawrence City Commission and school board scheduled for Friday

Lawrence voters can meet candidates in the running for open City Commission and school board seats on Friday.

The Voter Education Coalition is hosting a meet-and-greet with candidates from both races.

The terms of commissioners Lisa Larsen, Mike Amyx and Matthew Herbert are expiring this year. Eight candidates have filed for the election: Herbert, Larsen, Bassem Chahine, Dustin Stumblingbear, Jennifer Ananda, Ken Easthouse, Mike Anderson and Christian Lyche. The primary election will be Aug. 1 and will narrow the field to six candidates ahead of the general election on Nov. 7.

The terms of school board members Melissa Johnson, Vanessa Sanburn and Marcel Harmon are expiring this year. Seven candidates have filed for the election: Johnson, James Alan Hollinger, Kelly Jones, Gretchen Lister, Ronald “G.R.” Gordon-Ross, Jill Hayhurst and Steve Wallace. The general election will be Nov. 7.

The Voter Education Coalition is a nonpartisan community organization that works to provide educational opportunities to the public.

The Final Friday meet-and-greet will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Lawrence Creates Makerspace, 512 E. Ninth St.

