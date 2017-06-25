Gov. Brownback signs $15.6 billion state budget

— Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a state budget for the next two years that will use a $1.2 billion income tax increase to fund government and schools, but he complained about “excessive spending.”

Brownback signed the $15.6 billion budget bill on Sunday. It will provide raises of up to 5 percent to state workers who haven’t had any in recent years.

He vetoed two items that imposed some limits on programs for people with disabilities and mental health programs. Lawmakers will have a chance to override those vetoes Monday.

Brownback already had signed a separate plan to increase school spending to meet a state Supreme Court mandate.

He vetoed a bill that rolled back tax cuts, but lawmakers overrode that veto.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.