Public hearing to address local use of Older Americans Act funding

— The Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging will host a public hearing on Tuesday to review proposed local uses of federal funds under the Older Americans Act.

That act funds a wide range of home and community-based services for older residents, including meals-on-wheels, senior center group meals, legal services, transportation, in-home and caregiver services.

The Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging is one of more than 600 such agencies around the country that provide services with that funding. It serves people in Douglas, Shawnee and Jefferson counties.

The hearing will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the agency's Topeka office, 2910 S. Topeka Blvd.

For more information, contact Jocelyn Lyons, executive director, at (785) 235-1367 or (800) 798-1366.

