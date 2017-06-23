Judge fines Kobach for misleading court about document he took to Trump meeting

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was fined $1,000 on Friday by a federal magistrate judge for "patently misleading representations" he made to the court about the contents of a document he was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump.
"The court agrees that the defendant's deceptive conduct and lack of candor warrant the imposition of sanctions," U.S. Magistrate Judge James O'Hara wrote in his ruling.
Neither Kobach nor the ACLU immediately responded to requests for comment.
The dispute stems from efforts by the American Civil Liberties Union to obtain a document that The Associated Press photographed Kobach taking into his meeting with Trump referencing a possible amendment to the National Voting Registration Act.
That photograph prompted ACLU to seek to obtain it and any related materials on his proposed changes to federal voting law. The move came in its federal lawsuit in Kansas challenging the state's voter registration law that requires people to submit citizenship documents such as a birth certificate, naturalization papers or U.S. passport.
Kobach initially refused to give the documents to the ACLU, prompting the group to seek a court order forcing him to turn over any documents about his efforts to change federal law on the type of information states require to determine voting eligibility.
In response to that motion, the judge said Kobach made misleading representations to the court about the contents of documents. When two federal judges subsequently privately examined them in chambers they found them to be relevant, and both ordered Kobach to give them to the ACLU.
Kobach eventually did so, but only after designating them "confidential" to prevent the public from seeing the documents.
The ACLU sought to have that designation removed, but the judge stopped short on Friday of ordering the materials to be made public.
Kobach has argued in a court filing that the ACLU's efforts to make those materials public are meant "to annoy, harass and embarrass" him.
Trump has named Kobach vice chairman of a national election fraud commission. Kobach has announced he is running for Kansas governor.
The judge told Kobach to pay the fine by July 21, saying he was imposing the fine to deter him from deliberately attempting to mislead the court in the future. He also ordered Kobach to submit to questioning from the ACLU about the two documents at a closed deposition on July 5.
Comments
Tony Peterson 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
And that huge thump you just heard was Kobach's plan to run for Governor hitting the ground and dying on impact.
Glen Stovall 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Are you kidding?! If you have an R behind your name it doesn't matter what you do---they still elect you.
Tony Peterson 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
But there are already two other Republicans who have also filed to run for office so this is going to keep coming up over and over and over again during the race. Kobach already had enough bad press and baggage hanging over him to ever be a viable candidate for Governor.
Bill Turner 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Yea, I'm with Glen on this one. Republican Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a reporter (later plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge and settled the related civil matter out of court) and still got elected to congress in Montana. Fibbing to the judge and getting a slap on the wrist is utterly meaningless in the current political era.
Carol Bowen 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Kobach has been fined twice before. No one remembers. He gets votes anyway.
Tracy Rogers 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
"misleading the court". Is that a new term for perjury?
Dani Davey 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
No. Perjury is lying when under oath. Attorneys don't make arguments to the court under oath but do have an ethical duty of candor and truthfulness to the court.
Clark Coan 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
That's a slap on the wrist for someone in his income bracket. So, are Kansans going to elect someone who commits perjury to the governorship? Probably.
Richard Heckler 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Trump with his partner Rump .......
Greg Cooper 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Jeez, guys, this is nothing but a pattern for this chump. Remember how he lied on his building application and led Trumpkins to believe 3-5,000,000 people voted illegally? This is a pattern that the base encourages, and will probably not affect voting here in our state, as sickening as that thought may be.
Michael Kort 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
LIars elect liars because they are blind to the difference between truth and lies and are happy to be that way .
To loose the republican nomination for Governor, Kobach would have to run against a republican who could out lie Kobachs to Kobachs base !
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Birds of a feather..............flop together..............two liars in one poke......liar, liar, pants on fire!!!
John Brazelton 25 minutes ago
All politicians, Republican or Democratic, are liars. If they told the truth when campaigning, no one would vote them into office. For example, if social security was a true retirement system for all citizens, then 20% of everyone's pay check would be required to be paid into the system. Everyone would revolt if that was a requirement.
