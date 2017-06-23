Brownback signs bills delaying amusement park regulations, establishing child welfare task force; no action yet on budget

— Gov. Sam Brownback signed six bills into law Thursday and Friday, including one bill dealing with amusement park ride regulations and another establishing an independent task force to review the state's child welfare system.

He did not, however, announce the signing or any line-item vetoes of the two-year budget that lawmakers passed on the final day of the session. Brownback has until Sunday to take action on that bill.

"It took the Legislature 113 days to pass the budget. Governor Brownback will use his 10 days to review their work," his communications director Melika Willoughby said in a statement emailed to reporters Friday.

Earlier in the session, lawmakers passed a bill requiring, for the first time in Kansas, that operators of amusement park rides receive permits from the Kansas Department of Labor and undergo regular safety inspections.

That bill was prompted by a number of tragic accidents at Kansas amusement parks, including one at a water slide park in Kansas City, Kan., last summer that claimed the life of Rep. Scott Schwab's 10-year-old son, Caleb. Schwab, an Olathe Republican, is also speaker pro tem of the Kansas House.

Under current law, the amusement park industry is largely self-regulated with little oversight by the state.

The new law was scheduled to take effect July 1. But the Kansas Department of Labor later said it would need more time to hire the staff needed to implement the law and agency officials asked to delay the effective date for another year.

Lawmakers, however, balked at that, passing a follow-up bill that gives the department only until Jan. 1 to begin enforcing the new law. The follow-up bill also says no criminal charges may be filed for violations of the law until the agency issues official rules and regulations to implement the law.

The bill setting up a child welfare task force was one that some observers thought Brownback might veto, given the amount of resistance to it from the Kansas Department for Children and Families, which administers child welfare programs.

That bill came in response to the deaths of a number of children who had been in state custody. It also came on the heels of a series of Legislative Post Audit reports that were critical of DCF's management of the state foster care system.

It sets up a 19-member task force to examine all aspects of the Kansas child welfare system, ranging from DCF’s general management of child welfare, to specific areas of child protective services, family preservation, reintegration, foster care and permanent placement.

The task force will include six legislators, three each from the House Committee on Children and Seniors and the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee. It also will include people involved in family court services, social welfare and law enforcement.

The task force is expected to file a progress report at the start of the 2018 legislative session. But its final report will not be due until January 2019, after a new administration is sworn into office.

DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore issued a statement Friday saying the final bill was "much-improved legislation."

"We are excited to establish and participate in the Child Welfare System Task Force to enhance the lives of all Kansas children," Gilmore said in an email statement. "We look forward to working with legislators, other relevant State boards and agencies, child welfare experts and stakeholders to identify ways to further improve what is already one of the safest child welfare systems in the country."

Other bill signings that were announced Friday include:

• Senate Bill 96, authorizing the Department of Revenue to require employees with access to federal tax information to submit fingerprints and undergo a background check.

• House Bill 2212, making technical changes to procedures related to sales, income and property taxes.

• House Bill 2426, making various reconciliation amendments to state statutes.

• And House Bill 2407, defining how certain transfers of real estate to the State of Kansas may occur.

