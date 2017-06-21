Rollover accident slows traffic northwest of Lawrence; driver missing

Emergency crews are working a rollover accident Wednesday morning that is slowing traffic on parts of U.S. Highway 24 northwest of Lawrence.

A vehicle slid off the road and knocked a power pole down along an s-curve portion of the highway near mile marker 389 on U.S. Highway 24, said Jeremy Rodecap, fire chief for Jefferson County Fire District No. 3.

The accident is about a half mile west of the Jefferson-Douglas County line. Rodecap said traffic through the area is moving slowly, and he expected crews would be on the scene until around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, Rodecap said. Law enforcement officials are looking for the driver.

