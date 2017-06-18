Riding your bike downtown? Make sure it’s legally parked as city crackdown begins

Starting Monday, bicycles parked illegally in downtown Lawrence will be tagged by the City of Lawrence, according to a news release from the city.

This means bicycles chained to trees, light poles, fire hydrants and traffic signs or otherwise parked improperly on the sidewalks.

The tagging, as the city calls it, is not a citation but consists of an educational “ticket” and a map designating legal parking areas in the downtown area.

The tag also includes a warning that illegally parked bicycles will be tagged, removed and stored by the Lawrence Police Department.

The city says the tagging is a three-fold effort to reduce congestion on sidewalks, to increase awareness of and compliance with existing city ordinances and to encourage bicyclists to use newly designated bike corrals, as well as inverted-U bike racks and bike repair stations.

Further information can be found by contacting City Hall via email at cityhall@lawrenceks.org or by visiting the city's website, lawrenceks.org/lprd/bike, where cyclists can also find a map showing legal parking spaces.

