Man arrested after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase

A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested after reportedly leading Lawrence police on a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 80 mph.

Raymond Cortez Morgan, 33, was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of seven counts, including a felony count of fleeing to elude police. Once in custody, he reportedly attempted to escape a second time.

The incident began shortly after midnight Friday in the area of Burcham Park, according to Lawrence police department spokeswoman Kim Murphree. Murphree said via email that a patrol officer discovered the license tag of a Jeep Compass driven by Morgan was not issued to that vehicle, and when the officer attempted to stop the Jeep, Morgan fled west on Sixth Street. It was not clear why the officer was checking the vehicle's tag.

Speeds in the pursuit were 80-85 mph on Sixth Street in Lawrence, according to the Journal-World’s reporting partner, Operation 100 News. The pursuit continued on U.S. Highway 40 toward Topeka, where it slowed to 65-70 mph.

Douglas County and Shawnee County sheriff’s office deputies deployed stop spikes, and the driver finally stopped when his front two tires went flat. Murphree said the pursuit was brief and that no one was injured in the incident.

As Morgan was being detained, he complained of chest pains and was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Murphree said. At the hospital, he refused treatment and then "became combative with hospital staff and officers in an attempt to escape." She said he was then medically released and transported to the jail.

Morgan’s passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Murphree said. According to the Douglas County Jail booking logs, Shontese Tretshont Brown, 38, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested about 1 a.m. on U.S. 40 on suspicion of failing to appear.

Morgan was arrested on suspicion of seven counts: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without liability insurance, transporting an open container, possession of opiates, felony flee or attempt to elude, and possession of marijuana. Morgan is being held in the Douglas County jail on an $8,350 bond.

