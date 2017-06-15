Sheriff’s office still awaiting tests on body found in burning car

Three months after a body was found in a burning car at a campsite near Clinton Lake, authorities have yet to confirm the deceased person’s identity or other details.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is still trying to positively identify the body discovered in March at Rockhaven Campground, Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said this week. The office continues to actively investigate the case and is still awaiting lab results from evidence collected in the investigation, Dymacek said.

She declined to say more about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

Deputies were dispatched to a car fire shortly before noon March 7 at Rockhaven Campground, 1046 East 700 Road. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

