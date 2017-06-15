Brownback allows gun bill to become law without his signature

Publicly owned hospitals and other health care facilities can continue banning people from carrying concealed firearms after July 1.

Gov. Sam Brownback on Thursday announced that he was allowing that bill to become law without his signature.

“The right to bear arms is essential towards preserving our freedoms and maintaining self-government," he said in a statement released to the media. "Working to secure second amendment rights, while balancing logistical and safety concerns from state mental health hospitals, I assembled stakeholders to forge a solution. I endorsed an agreement that accomplished this goal."

"While second amendment advocates concurred, this reasonable compromise was ultimately rejected by health care representatives," Brownback continued. "Nevertheless, this bill does appropriately address safety concerns at state mental health hospitals. As a result, I will permit House Bill 2278 to become law without my signature.”

The impending concealed-carry mandate is the result of a law passed in 2013. It extended the right of people who are otherwise qualified to own a gun to carry concealed firearms into virtually any public facility, except K-12 public schools, unless there is adequate security to prevent anyone from bringing weapons into the building.

Local governments were eligible for a four-year exemption to give them time to develop security plans. Most of those waivers expire June 30.

As the deadline for compliance drew near, the mandate became the subject of intense debate in the Kansas Legislature.

Scores of people packed into House and Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee hearings pleading with lawmakers to extend indefinitely the exemptions for college and university campuses, hospitals, nursing homes and mental health centers.

But the National Rifle Association, showing the influence it has in the Statehouse, remained adamantly opposed to any rollback of the 2013 law, and as a result, those bills went nowhere.

The issue remained bottled up until the wrap-up session, when the Brownback administration submitted a budget request for $12.5 million to secure the four state psychiatric hospitals.

The law applies to municipally owned hospitals, clinics, community mental health centers and adult care homes. That includes Lawrence Memorial Hospital and the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center.

The law also applies to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., and the four state-run psychiatric hospitals in Osawatomie, Larned, Parsons and Topeka.

