Pedestrian struck by vehicle, flown to trauma center with serious injuries

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Louisiana Street, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the north intersection of 18th and Louisiana streets at 7:55 a.m. and located the female pedestrian.

The woman was flown to an area trauma center for treatment. Police said that preliminary information indicates that a 1994 Ford F-150, driven by a 20-year-old woman, was southbound on Louisiana Street and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the street westbound.

Police are investigating the incident and said alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Further information, including an update on the pedestrian’s condition, was not available Wednesday morning.

