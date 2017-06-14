Pedestrian struck by vehicle, flown to trauma center with serious injuries

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Louisiana Street, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the north intersection of 18th and Louisiana streets at 7:55 a.m. and located the female pedestrian.
The woman was flown to an area trauma center for treatment. Police said that preliminary information indicates that a 1994 Ford F-150, driven by a 20-year-old woman, was southbound on Louisiana Street and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the street westbound.
Police are investigating the incident and said alcohol may have been a contributing factor.
Further information, including an update on the pedestrian’s condition, was not available Wednesday morning.
Check back as this breaking story develops.
Deborah Snyder 53 minutes ago
There are waaaaay too many vehicles cutting through this heavily cordoned off area because of construction projects along the entire southside of KU, and the 23rd/Ousdahl intersection restructure.
Drivers, SLOW THE HELL DOWN. I've witnessed people in their vehicles w/cells stuck to their ears or radios buh-lasting out their windows, NOT paying attention to anything or anyone while speeding to get wherever they think they're late to get to.
I hope with all my heart this woman doesn't carry scars or limp the rest of her life because of inattentive driving, or because she thought her neighborhood was safe to run through.
Theodore Calvin 40 minutes ago
The article says "alcohol may have been a factor." It didn't say anything about speed or inattentiveness. It also doesn't mention who may have been under the influence. Had it been the driver then you may have a point. Had it been the pedestrian, as a driver, you can't account for every variable on the road. If a drunken person stumbled out in front of the vehicle without any time for the driver to react, your reaction may be misplaced.
Theodore Calvin 6 minutes ago
...furthermore, with that area all torn up, what are drivers supposed to do? The city is pretty much forcing motorists onto neighborhood streets when it tears up major thoroughfares and intersections.
Dave McClain 12 minutes ago
Good points Mr. Calvin. Jumping to conclusions without facts seems to be the norm in many areas of our Country today.
Paul Beyer 9 minutes ago
Especially in the White House
