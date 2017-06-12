Hundreds gather to grill U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran on health care

Lenexa — Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran has told a sometimes raucous crowd of hundreds that he would have voted against a House-passed bill that would repeal and replace the Obama-era federal health care overhaul law.
The Kansas City Star reports that Moran spoke Monday at a conference center in Johnson County, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 3 percentage points.
Moran says he's waiting to see the final version of the Senate's bill before determining how he'll vote. He bemoaned it being drafted in closed meetings but wouldn't commit to withholding his vote if there aren't open hearings.
It was the first in-person public town hall meeting in the county since Trump took office. Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Kevin Yoder haven't had such meetings in recent months.
Comments
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
He will vote the way the party tells him to vote. It won't matter if over 50% of his constituents are against it. Vote him out next year!
Steve Jacob 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Not sure about that. Even the Republican senators know they where handed trash from the House.
Alex Landazuri 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
yet the house still voted to pass it...
Steve Jacob 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Word is Trump told them they could not work on tax reform until they passed something, The Senate took one look at it and threw it out, even the Republicans.
Clark Coan 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
He's an old lame duck and so doesn't need to worry about re-election. Didn't he recently say in Ottawa that he thinks Medicare will be expanded to cover all?
Bob Summers 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Imagine a world where these raucous crowd people paid their own way in life. Imagine.
Would the Moran's in the world be needed?
No.
Alex Landazuri 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
troll on bob....
Paul Beyer 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
People like you are exactly what's wrong with the country and especially Kansas, Too stupid to pour p*** out of a boot even with instructions written on the heel. But then the gop loves the un-educated and stupid.
Don Brennaman 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Bob, you sound like you think you are paying for everything.
Paul Beyer 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Firmly believe somewhere back in census records, somebody wrote his family name as moran instead of the actual "moron"
Richard Heckler 33 minutes ago
Don't bet any money on Jerry Moran........ the medical insurance industry owns him by his choice and has since the day he took office. Moran knows destruction of ObamaCare will put millions on the street without health insurance.
This bogus bunch pretending to be republicans are once again interfering with health care instead of providing the nations people with the health care choices the people want.
Just imagine how many millions of healthcare dollars are being funneled to lobbyists and elected officials plus the budget for misinformation from the insurance industry and pharmaceutical industry which BTW is being billed to those paying for medical insurance.
What fraudulent use of healthcare dollars!!!
Could this fraudulent and reckless spending be connected to increased cost of medical insurance? Of course. Kickbacks are a big ticket item.
When ObamaCare and Single Payer were being debated the industries were spending $1.4 million health care dollars a day to prevent ObamaCare and Single Payer according to the Washington Post.
Moran being a lame duck most likely translates into Moran becoming a lobbyists against the people. Money money money.
Richard Heckler 30 minutes ago
The money for Single Payer is in Washington D.C as we speak. Yes it is.
The U.S. health insurance system is typically characterized as a largely private-sector system, so it may come as a surprise that more than 60% of the $2 trillion or more annual U.S. health care bill is paid through taxes.
This $2 trillion tax dollars or more is the source which would likely cover the cost of a single payer system. At least a sizeable portion.
Again repeal the mandate STAT. This is nothing but a free lunch for the medical insurance industry.
Provide 3 choices:
=== ObamaCare which retains the health insurance industry
=== Single Payer Medicare for ALL = excellent coverage for those who wish to enroll. https://www.healthcare-now.org/docs/spreport.pdf
=== Self financed health care for those able to do so.
So now radical right wing conservatives get on with this without screwing up healthcare, without a bunch of BS and stop throwing republicans, democrats, the green party and independents under the bus.
Single-Payer (HR 676 and S 703) Expanded Medicare for All Vs. Proposed Healthcare “Private insurance with Public Option” https://www.healthcare-now.org/docs/spreport.pdf
