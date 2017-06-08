Police seek victims, witnesses of Wednesday evening crime spree

Lawrence police are looking for victims of three people who have been arrested in connection with an apparent crime spree including two armed robberies and a disturbance with a gun that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police said Thursday morning, in a tweet, that officers need help finding victims and witnesses of the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 830-7430 or Crime Stoppers at 843-TIPS (8477).

Police took three people into custody after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit Wednesday evening. All were booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery but may face more charges, according to a Lawrence police press release. The suspects are El Moses Blackwell, 27; Joshua Lee Gardner, 27; and Chrystal Marie White, 44.

Police also released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a newer maroon sedan.

According to police:

Officers were dispatched shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a reported armed robbery in the parking lot of a business at 23rd and Louisiana Street.

A few minutes later, “an incident” involving a gun and similarly described suspects was reported in the 1900 block of Rhode Island Street.

Seconds after that, a disturbance involving a gun was reported near 15th Street and Haskell Avenue.

Police spotted a vehicle matching the suspect description, and a brief pursuit occurred near 15th and Haskell, which led to a foot pursuit from the 1500 block of Hanscom Road. Police captured the three suspects after the pursuit.

Police believe those three incidents are connected, and also related to an armed robbery reported Tuesday in the 1700 block of W. 24th Street.

On Wednesday evening, in a press release, police said they initially thought a female suspect was still at large after the foot pursuit but that further investigation revealed only three suspects had been in the vehicle at the time.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.