It’s official: Kobach is running for governor

Topeka — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced Thursday that he is running for governor in the 2018 elections.
Kobach, 51, a Republican, made the announcement during a campaign event in Lenexa. He officially filed paperwork the day before appointing a campaign treasurer.
He is currently serving his second term as secretary of state, where he has gained national notoriety for advocating restrictive voting laws and legislation targeting undocumented immigrants.
Before entering politics, he taught constitutional law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
During the George W. Bush administration he worked as a White House fellow, serving as Attorney General John Ashcroft’s chief adviser on immigration policy.
Last year he served as an adviser to President Donald Trump during his transition into the White House and was famously photographed going into a meeting with the then president-elect holding a document labeled as a strategic plan for the first 365 days for the Department of Homeland Security.
Kobach was later ordered by a federal judge to hand over that document to attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union who are suing him in multiple cases challenging the state of Kansas’ law requiring people to show proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote.
He now serves as vice chair of a special commission Trump appointed to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election.
Also Wednesday, he sent a letter to incumbent Gov. Sam Brownback, urging him to veto a bill that would exempt publicly owned health care facilities from a mandate that takes effect July 1 to allow people to carry concealed firearms in those facilities.
“HB 2278 in its current form is a broad overreach that bans concealed carry in state hospitals, in community mental health care centers, in local government hospitals, and at KU Med,” Kobach wrote. “Further, the bill does not require that these facilities provide any type of adequate alternative security. A sticker on a hospital door does not ensure the safety of people in a hospital.”
In a tweet Wednesday criticizing the Legislature’s override of Brownback’s veto of a landmark tax overhaul bill, Kobach echoed a Trump sentiment by saying “It is time to drain the swamp in Topeka.”
Kobach joins a growing list of people who will run in 2018 to succeed Brownback, who is term limited.
Among those who have filed on the Republican side are former state Rep. Ed O’Malley, of Wichita, and Wichita businessman Willis “Wink” Hartman.
On the Democratic side, former legislator and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer and Kansas Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty, of Ellsworth, have both filed.
Christopher Rockhold, of Wichita, has filed as a Libertarian candidate. He also ran in the special election in April for the 4th District congressional seat that was vacated when Mike Pompeo was named CIA director.
Richard Kloos, pastor of the Zealous Church in Topeka, has filed as an independent.
More filings for statewide office are expected after the legislative session ends.
In addition to governor and lieutenant governor, Kansas voters will elect a secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer and insurance commissioner.
Comments
Steve Hicks 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Just when you think there couldn't possibly be a worse governor than the one we have...
But at least Brownback told us lies he (apparently) believes himself.
Kobach's too smart to believe his own lies...and trusts that voters aren't.
Hard to believe the self-proclaimed "conservatives" had to reach farther than the present Gov to scrape the bottom of the barrel...and could...and did.
Tell me again, Mr. Secretary-of-State: how many of those "three to five million" illegal voters did you catch after our hoodwinked legislature gave you more power, and more money to keep Kansas' elections safe? Is it eight now...nine ?
And grabbing more power and more money was why your last campaign took the slogan "A Consistent Conservative" . . . ?
Joe Blackford II 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Have no fear, Kansans will no doubt hit the "R" lever for REPLAY:
Jerry Jeff Walker - Pissin' In The Wind by Dirty Underwear Gang
Bob Smith 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Leave us see who the Democrats can dragoon into running.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Maybe that lady with the wooden shoes. Or, is it a wooden saucer?
Calvin Anders 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
I'm not sure Kobach is that smart. He's dumb enough to align himself with a Trump administration that will soon crumble under the weight of it's own corruption and greed. I'm not sure how he plans to distinguish himself from Brownie as well. Brownie ran on a pro-wealth, anti-education, anti-compassion platform and Kobach is more of the same, with more racism and nationalist tone. He's like a cross between Brownback and Steve Bannon. I know Kobach doesn't think much of the intelligence of the Kansas voter, but does he really think Kansas voters are stupid enough to vote for more of the same awful agenda that has failed so miserably? Just because he throws in some race baiting rhetoric and some lies about voter fraud? He's a terrible human being with no sense of right and wrong. I'm hopeful that most Kansans can see this clearly.
Alex Landazuri 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
im not sure that the voters would vote for someone else, they did re elect brownback...
Bob Smith 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Because insulting voters worked so well for Democrats in 2016.
Alex Landazuri 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
you mean like trump and brownback continue to do?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
He only won because the national Republican party pumped in some money and ran stupid attack ads. I say the Democrats need to run attack ads too. It will be easy to connect Kobach with anti all immigration groups, with Brownback's policies, and there's the time he broke zoning laws in Douglas county and got away with it.
Steve Hicks 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
"He's a terrible human being with no sense of right and wrong. I'm hopeful that most Kansans can see this clearly."
Amen, brother Calvin, and AMEN !
Alex Landazuri 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
doesnt he realize that hes part of the swamp and that we as voters have already started by getting rid of some of the idiots that were there?
Fred Whitehead Jr. 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
All persons in Kansas who are not "WASP" (white, Anglo-Saxon and Protestant) had better watch out as Kobach starts the crusade to revoke your right to vote.
Bob Smith 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
And Fred throws out the first wild lie of the campaign season.
Charles Fogarty 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
When will the nightmare my native state is plagued with end?
Clark Coan 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
No one saw that coming (ha, ha). He was constantly getting his name out there just like Attorney General Vern Miller did in 1970-74. Kansas voters have regressed in political intelligence and are likely to vote for him just like they re-elected Brownback and overwhelmingly supported Trump. Remember that half of Americans have an IQ of less than 100.
Paul Beyer 44 minutes ago
Tend to think that number of Kansans who fall in that IQ measurement group is much higher, probably above 75%
Kevin Millikan 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
wow.. I will NEVER step foot in the state I grew up in again if you people elect this mammal..
Thomas Bryce Jr. 26 minutes ago
Mammal? Try Reptile. He is a cold blooded Swamp dweller.
Joe Young 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Well....he won't have Obama to run against, and only a fool would run on reimplementing the Brownback disaster.
Tracy Rogers 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Brownback 2.0
Bob Summers 33 minutes ago
It will be tuff for him to win with all the voter fraud in Kansas.
Michael Kort 29 minutes ago
This "creeper" is going to drain the swamp ? ? ? He is a certified political swamp member !
Yes, Kobach has been in Washington ( and not in Kansas acting as our SOS.....doesn't Kris have a job here as Ks. SOS, that Kansans pay him 81K to do ?........is this theft by fraud ? ) ( is The Trumpster stealing Kobach's voter suppression assistance from his salary paying Kansas tax payers ? )
Kobach is helping The Donald & Co. to promote voter suppression fraud and not seeking the facts about the Russian help that Trump received in getting elected nor investigating Russian attempts to hack US voting machine software or Trumps' families' curious involvement with Sanctioned Russian Bankers,....... whom they were really talking with..... about what ? ? ?
Were they ( Kushner Cos. ) seeking a financial bail out on 666 Fifth Ave in NYC ? ( the devil ? is in the details of this all that Kris is deliberately not interested in finding out about.....duhhh! ) .
