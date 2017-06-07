Kansas man sentenced after armed carjacking

Kansas City, Kan. (ap) — A 27-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison for an armed carjacking that ended with the victim’s dog dying in a wreck.
Prosecutors say Stephen Bagley was sentenced Tuesday for carjacking.
The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors say in June 2014 Bagley pulled a gun at a convenience store, demanded a woman give up her vehicle and sped away with a dog named Mister in the car.
The car wrecked a few minutes later. Police found Mister dead inside the vehicle and recovered a spent .40-caliber shell casing. The dog’s body was not examined to determine how he died.
Bagley was released from prison a few months before the carjacking after serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Bill McGovern 47 minutes ago
Poor Mister :C
