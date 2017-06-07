Brownback signs bill allowing ‘common consumption areas’ for liquor

— Gov. Sam Brownback signed legislation Wednesday allowing cities and counties to designate areas where people can carry alcoholic beverages outside the premises of the restaurant or bar that served the drinks.

The bill was requested by the city of Lenexa, which recently developed a "Public Market" that features a common dining area surrounded by a number of retail, food and drinking establishments.

The League of Kansas Municipalities also supported the bill on behalf of all local governments.

Under the law, common consumption areas could be permanent designated areas, such as Lenexa's Public Market, or they could be temporary for special events. Drinks served in those areas would have to be in cups bearing the name of the establishment that sold them.

The law also specifies that the establishments are liable for liquor law violations that occur in the establishments, but the city or county holding the permit for a common consumption area would be liable for violations outside an establishment.

