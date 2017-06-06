Brownback vetoes tax bill; legislators prepare for override vote

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.



TOPEKA (ap) — Republican Gov. Sam Brownback has fulfilled his promise to veto an income tax increase approved by Kansas legislators to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

The governor announced his action Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. Legislators are expected to try to override his veto, and their votes could come as early as Tuesday night.

The bill would have repealed or rolled back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback as pro-growth policies and undone a political legacy that's brought him national attention. The bill would have increased income tax rates and end an exemption for 330,000 plus farmers and business owners.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

TOPEKA — A showdown between Gov. Sam Brownback and the Kansas Legislature over a tax bill could happen as early as this evening.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Brownback issued a statement saying he would veto a tax bill that the Senate had passed just a few moments earlier.

That bill would reverse course on many of the income tax cuts that Brownback championed in 2012, including a complete exemption for certain kinds of nonwage business income and the so-called "glide path to zero" formula that was meant to completely phase out state income taxes over time.

The bill would reinstate a three-tiered tax bracket, raising individual rates across the board, although the rates would still be lower than they were before the 2012 tax cuts.

It would also restore many popular deductions and tax credits, including a child care tax credit that reimburses working families for some of the cost of day care for their children.

Legislative aides initially thought it would take a complete day to produce a final, official copy of the bill and deliver it to the governor's office with the signatures of House Speaker Ron Ryckman and Senate President Susan Wagle.

But aides were seen in the Statehouse around 1:30 p.m. gathering those signatures, and sources said the bill could be on its way to Brownback's desk sooner than expected.

The bill passed the Senate shortly after midnight with 26 votes, one short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

An override could be more difficult in the House, where the bill received just 69 votes, 15 short of the needed two-thirds majority.

But pressure will be on for lawmakers to support an override because without the tax bill, neither the school finance package that lawmakers passed earlier Monday, nor the budget plans that both chambers have been working on since January could be funded, and that would force lawmakers to make significant cuts in state services.

That would be especially difficult for K-12 education, which accounts for more than half of all spending out of the state general fund. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that current funding levels are inadequate and unconstitutional.

The court has threatened to shut down public schools on July 1, just a little more than three weeks away, if lawmakers do not pass a constitutional school funding system by that time.

