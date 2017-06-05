Latest Douglas County court filings for June 5, 2017

Marriages

Kristina Taylor, 32, Denver, Colo., and Andrew Huffman, 31, Denver, Colo.

Whitney Allen Smith, 26, Topeka, and Pasang Tamang, 23, Topeka.

Jared Tefft, 25, Lawrence, and Laura Yarrow, 24, Wakefield.

Lane Hermreck, 35, Lawrence, and Treyton J. Miller, 28, Lawrence.

Shanshan Yang, 29, Lawrence, and Chi-Kit Lam, 28, Goodwell, Okla.

Joseph Ruder, 39, Lawrence, and Kristin Ziegler, 34, Lawrence.

Amber N. Wisdom, 29, Lawrence, and Gregory Allen Garcia, 30, Lawrence.

Tyler Scott Dick, 25, Lawrence, and Kelsey Montgomery, 28, Lawrence.

Benjamin M. Mangiaracina, 26, Lawrence, and Kimsa N. Gomez Gonzalez, 25, Lawrence.

Devin Patrick Kelly-Collins, 23, Lenexa, and Kalen Rose Wright, 26, Lenexa.

Cindy L. Dunham, 26, Lawrence, and Gabriel Jacobson, 26, Lawrence.

Paul L. Eltschinger, 26, Lawrence, and London Wise, 24, Lenexa.

Nesta Solomon Wilson, 32, Lawrence, and Gretchen Auten, 32, Lawrence.

Johnathan L. Watts, 30, Eudora, and Lauren Ryan, 28, Eudora.

Andrew L. Simpson, 30, Eudora, and Michelle M. Taylor, 28, Eudora.

Clayton Mclaughlin Webb, 32, Lawrence, and Sarah Ellen Statham, 27, Lawrence.

Laura A. Wolfe, 36, Lawrence, and Isley Unruh, 37, Lawrence.

Bryce Allen Boland, 23, Lawrence, and Olivia Jane Fox, 23, Lawrence.

Carl Richard Hutter, 32, Lawrence, and Zo F. Andriampenomanana, 33, Lawrence.

Thy Nguyen, 27, Kansas City, Mo., and Lucinda Lacour, 27, Kansas City, Mo.

Mellissa S. Longerot, 31, Lawrence, and Adam J. Thompson, 30, Lawrence.

Amalia Benvenutti, 36, Macon, Ga., and Derek Glasgow, 31, Macon, Ga.

Bethany Shaw Dider, 20, Tulsa, Okla., and Ethan Phillip Scott, 25, Tulsa, Okla.

Michael Anthony Robb, 30, Eudora, and Bianca Marie Pitts, 25, Eudora.

Joshua Fugate, 26, Lawrence, and Sarah Kugler, 26, Lawrence.

Panqiu Xia, 27, Lawrence, and Jiayu Xheng, 29, Lawrence.

Mostafa Samir Fahi Elabbady, 26, Fairfield, Iowa, and Oliver Rachael, 34, Lawrence.

Divorces

Dorothy Hines, 35, Lawrence, and Ninrat Datiri, 33, Folsom, Calif.

Amanda Dahl, 37, Lawrence, and Jon Howard Dahl, 37, Eudora.

Christopher Yeadon, 22, Fort Riley, and Micayla Yeadon, 20, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Serra Nicolette Rantner, 812 W. 25th St., Apt. 2, Lawrence.

Eric Wayne Workman and Winona Mae Workman, 300 N. 8th St., Lawrence.

Rocky Vargas Middlebrooks, 1104 Williamsburg Place, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.