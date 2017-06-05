Kansas House rejects combined school funding and income tax bill

— Kansas lawmakers planned to continue working into the evening Monday in hopes of resolving the issues of funding for public schools after the House shot down one plan that put both a school finance formula and a massive tax increase into a single bill.

The idea of putting both issues into a single bill came from Republican House leaders. But when it went down on a 32-91 vote, the bill went back to a conference committee where House negotiators quickly agreed to pull the tax plan out of the school funding bill. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the House would take up the schools-only bill later Monday evening, or wait until Tuesday. The House was scheduled to come back into session around 5:30 p.m.

The House’s 40 Democrats were solidly opposed to the bill, but Republican House members were divided. Many conservatives, like Rep. Randy Garber , R-Sabetha, opposed the tax increase.

“This is not a Republican bill. It’s not a compromise. It’s a total sellout,” Garber said during a Republican caucus meeting before the vote.

A number of moderate Republicans also opposed the bill.

Rep. Tom Sloan, R-Lawrence, said he didn’t think the tax portion, which included both income tax increases and sales taxes on selected services, would raise enough money to restore cuts that have been made in recent years to higher education and social services.

Rep. Melissa Rooker, R-Fairway, also voted against the bill. She said she was largely satisfied with the funding formula in the bill, but was uncomfortable putting both a tax plan and a school funding formula in the same bill.

Democrats, meanwhile, were solidly opposed to the bill. Rep. Ed Trimmer, D-Winfield, said there were provisions added by the Senate during conference negotiations that he believed gave wealthy, suburban districts a greater funding advantage over poor districts, and he said it was likely the Kansas Supreme Court would strike it down.

The tax portion of the bill would have generated more than $500 million a year in new revenue through a combination of higher income taxes and imposing the state sales tax on selected services.

The school funding bill would have established a per-pupil funding formula similar to the one lawmakers repealed in 2015, setting the “base” per-pupil aid amount at $4,006, an increase of $154 from the last time the state used a per-pupil formula.

It also would have raised the additional money districts get for at-risk and bilingual students.

With general state aid and special education funding added together, the Lawrence school district would have seen an increase of nearly $4.8 million in the upcoming school year. The Eudora district would have received $789,000 in new money while the Baldwin City district would have received a $588,000 increase.

