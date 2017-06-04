Senate spending plan would need nearly $800M in new taxes over 2 years

— The Kansas Senate was set to begin debating a two-year spending plan Sunday that would require roughly $800 million in new revenue.

That figure does not include any new funding for public schools, which is being handled in separate legislation.

The so-called "omnibus" budget bill addresses items that the Senate put off when it passed its main budget bill in March because legislators wanted more information at the time.

One of the key features is that it would fully fund payments into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System, and starting in 2019 it begins paying back the fourth-quarter payment that the state skipped this year because of revenue shortfalls.

It also provides $7 million in additional funding for Osawatomie State Hospital for general operations and the addition of 20 psychiatric beds.

Budget officials estimate the plan would require $300 million in new revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and another $500 million the following year.

The House so far has not passed any spending plan for the next two years.

Kansas lawmakers have been meeting throughout the weekend trying to reach agreement on a budget, school finance and a tax package. Senate debate on the budget plan is expected to last several hours.

