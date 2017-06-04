Library’s ‘Game of Gnomes’ summer-long scavenger hunt to kick off Monday

The Lawrence Public Library is inviting folks to venture into the great “ungnome” — their pun, not ours — this summer with Game of Gnomes, a literary-themed scavenger hunt through 10 Lawrence parks.

Karen Allen, the library’s youth services coordinator, developed the summer-long activity after hearing of a similar program at another library, she says. As part of the game, aptly named after the critically acclaimed and hugely popular HBO series based on the books by George R.R. Martin, participants will trek through the walking paths around Lawrence parks, searching for chalk-painted gnome images scattered along the way.

Those who find all 21 gnomes between Monday and July 28, Allen says, will win some prizes. There’s also a grand-prize raffle slated for the end of the summer.

“The new season of ‘Game of Thrones’ starts this summer, so there’s a literary connection there,” Allen says of her inspiration for the scavenger hunt. “And I’ve always wanted to do a sort of passport to the parks where we ask people to go out and explore the parks in Lawrence.”

Allen and library staffers will place the gnomes — they’re not actually gnome statues you’d find in a garden, but gnome-shaped stencils colored with chalk paint — around 10 Lawrence parks this weekend. You’ll mostly see the “Game of Thrones” connection in the names of the gnomes, who bear monikers like Tyrion Gnomister, Theon Gnomejoy and Khal Gnomo. If you don’t get the joke, just ask any “Game of Thrones” fan.



The TV series isn’t so kid-friendly, but the library’s scavenger hunt is, Allen promises. Participants can team up on their trek or go at it alone, striking out on their own like a rogue Jon Snow or Arya Stark. (Another “Game of Thrones” reference.)

Each of the 10 parks contains two gnomes, except for DeVictor Park Trail, where participants should keep an eye out for a third, “bonus gnome,” Allen says. At the very least, she hopes the summer-long scavenger hunt will increase awareness of the many green spaces around town.

“I love playing games, and I love the idea of just getting the community together,” she says. “I mean, the library itself is a gathering space, so it’s just forcing people to go out and explore the community together.”

The 10 participating locales are: Rock Chalk Park Trail, Rotary Arboretum, Burcham Park Trail, Burroughs Creek Trail, Sandra Shaw Community Health Park, Naismith Valley Trail, DeVictor Park Trail, Prairie Park/Mary’s Lake Trail, Watson Park and South Park.

Maps and instructions will be available starting Monday at the Lawrence Public Library’s welcome desk and online at www.lawrence.lib.ks.us.

