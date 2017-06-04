Kansas lawmakers to debate combined school funding and tax overhaul bill

— House and Senate negotiators agreed Sunday to debate a bill that includes both a new school funding formula and an overhaul of the state’s income tax code that would generate more than $500 million a year in new revenue.

That proposal, which the House could debate Monday, originated from House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe. If passed, it would at once resolve two of the three major issues that have kept the Kansas Legislature in session for 107 days. But if it fails, as some expect it will, it could draw the session out even further.

The tax portion of the bill is identical to one that failed in the Senate, 18-22, on May 22. It would repeal many of the tax cuts that Gov. Sam Brownback championed in 2012, including the exemption for nonwage business income and the so-called “glide path to zero” that was meant to phase out income taxes over time.

It would reinstate a three-tiered income tax structure with the upper tier paying 5.6 percent tax on income over $30,000 for an individual or $60,000 for a couple filing jointly.

It would also impose the state sales tax on some services, such as pet care and pool cleaning.

Overall, it would raise about $491 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and $542.6 million the following year.

The Kansas Constitution prohibits the Legislature from enacting bills containing more than one subject. But supporters of the plan say it should pass constitutional muster because all of the money raised in the bill would be earmarked for K-12 education, effectively making the entire state sales tax a tax for schools. The rest of state government would be funded from other revenue sources.

Gov. Sam Brownback has said previously that he would veto any three-tiered tax plan, which means the bill would need to pass both chambers with veto-proof margins. But that appeared unlikely because the two Democrats on the conference committee, Sen. Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, and Rep. Ed Trimmer, of Winfield, both refused to sign the report, which means it’s unlikely the bill will receive any votes from Democrats.

“This moves it into the theater of the absurd,” Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, said after hearing the proposal.

Also, Rep. Melissa Rooker, a moderate Republican from Fairway, said she was uncomfortable putting both a tax plan and a school finance plan into a single bill, and she said there were other parts of the school funding plan that she opposes.

The school finance portion phases in over two years a $280 million increase in annual spending for public schools. But it also expands a kind of voucher system that provides a 70 percent tax credit for contributions to scholarship funds that enable students from the state’s lowest-performing public schools to attend private or parochial schools.

If the plan were to become law, the Lawrence School District would see an increase of about $3.5 million in the upcoming school year, according to Kansas State Department of Education estimates.

The funding portion of the bill largely reflects the plan that the House passed earlier. The Kansas State Department of Education estimated that the Lawrence School District would receive about $3.5 million more under that plan than it is receiving this year.

The Eudora School District would see an increase of about $684,000, and the Baldwin City district would see an increase of nearly $495,000.

