Two people injured in K-10 crash near Clinton Parkway

One man and one woman were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash on Kansas Highway 10, troopers say.

Just before 12:30 p.m. a Lincoln driven by Jason Delgo, of Lawrence, was westbound on K-10 near Clinton Parkway, and a Subaru SUV, driven by Lori Rohling, of Olathe, was eastbound, according to an accident report posted by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Delgo crossed the highway's center line and entered the eastbound lane, where he hit Rohling's SUV, the report says.

Emergency responders closed down K-10 at Clinton Parkway for several hours after the crash. Eastbound traffic was backed up for at least a mile in the early afternoon.

While emergency responders were on the scene Delgo's car could be seen on the highway's shoulder, while Rohling's SUV was in a ditch off the roadway.

Delgo was injured in the crash and was taken to Stormont-Vail hospital in Topeka, the report says. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Rohling was also injured and taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, the report says. She was also wearing her seat belt.

The highway was reopened around 3:30 p.m.

