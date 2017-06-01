KBI: Jefferson County deputy arrested, faces charges stemming from domestic violence incident

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and will face criminal charges stemming from a reportedly violent incident last spring, according to a news release Thursday from Kirk Thompson, the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

David Schmitt, 30, from Meriden, was arrested Thursday morning in Polk County, Iowa, on suspicion of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and two counts each of aggravated endangering a child, intimidation of a witness or victim and aggravated assault.

Schmitt was originally arrested on April 15, 2016, following a domestic violence incident two days prior, the release said. Several of his charges are related to the initial incident, while several others come from his alleged conduct after he was released on bond.

Schmitt is currently on administrative leave from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the release said. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail pending his extradition to Kansas.

