Latest Douglas County court filings for July 31, 2017

Marriages

James M. Hough, 58, Lawrence, and Debra Diehl, 55, Lawrence.

Michael Thomas Kopper, 23, Lenexa, and Theresa Dessalegn, 24, Lenexa.

Gregg Dean Kern, 44, Olathe, and Bobbie Jo Snook, 42, Olathe.

Vikas Dwivedi, 61, Houston, Texas, and Suman Chaudhary, 49, Leawood.

Joshua David Varner, 34, Lawrence, and Kathleen Dale Mccauley, 31, Lawrence.

Annie L. Neri, 42, Lawrence, and Charles Gregory Ross, 68, Lawrence.

Tanner Alton Mendel, 22, Eudora, and Alexandra Gabrielle Bock, 22, Eudora.

Erica Farrow, 37, Lawrence, and Kenneth Wade, 29, Lawrence.

Nash Austin Pfannenstiel, 27, Leavenworth, and Heather Nicole Snyder, 27, Tonganoxie.

Tyler Nathan Tuckness, 39, Eudora, and Kenna M. Gates, 35, Eudora.

Jacob Burmood, Lawrence, and Laura Maloney, Lawrence.

Christopher Franks, 33, Baldwin City, and Hannah Brinkerhoff, 31, Baldwin City.

Heather Scott, Lawrence, and Jill Koehler, Lawrence.

Douglas Scott Wyant, 48, Lawrence, and Amy Elizabeth Ewers, 42, Lawrence.

Ross M. Dessert, 42, Lawrence, and Jennifer Lee Bennett, 46, Lawrence.

Divorces

Reagan C. Waters, 42, Baldwin City, and Eric Michael Pine, 31, Lawrence.

Jerod Lamb, 33, Lawrence, and Marcellena Lamb, 38, Lawrence.

Jonathan Gregory, 29, Holden, Mo., and Katelynn Gregory, 26, Lawrence.

Trina J. Ramirez, 44, Lawrence, and Sean M. Mawhirter, 41, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Amanda Louise Sterling, 2823 Harper St., Lawrence.

Shawn Michael Pringle and Whitney Marie Pringle, 1213 Blue Stem Drive, Eudora.

Clint Shawn Saline, 1460 East 250 Road, Lecompton.

Jessica Marie Brake, 2304 Ranch Way, Lawrence.

Kimberly Lynn Wolff, 407 Signal Ridge Drive, Baldwin City.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Aug. 17, 2017:

Martha Langley, 312 Homestead Drive, Lawrence. Judgment: $161,759.

Aug. 24, 2017:

Rebecca May, 2012 Crossgate Drive, Lawrence. Judgment: $219,478.

Kathlene Carlson, 826 Acorn St., Eudora. Judgment: $96,194.

Niki Gardner, 811 North 900 Road, Lawrence. Judgment: $119,875.

Christopher Koenig, 2300 Vermont St., Lawrence. Judgment: $106,543.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.