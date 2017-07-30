Voters to eliminate one candidate Tuesday in Perry-Lecompton school board primary

Voters in the southeastern portion of the Perry-Lecompton school district will decide Tuesday which three school board candidates will move on to the Nov. 7 general election.

A primary for the Position 3 seat was triggered when Stephanie Confer, Nick Fergus, Brad Guess and Debbie Walburn filed for the race to succeed incumbent Traci Eddy, who chose not to seek another four-year term. Under state statute, a primary is necessary when more than three candidates file for a single open seat. Only registered voters living within the Position 3 boundaries are eligible to vote in the primary. According to the school district’s web site, the board position represents the city of Lecompton, Lecompton Township east of County Route 1029, Kanwaka Township and northern Wakarusa Township.

Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lecompton City Hall, 327 Elmore Street, and Kanwaka Township Hall, 776 U.S. Highway 40.

Below are the candidates' answers to a Journal-World questionnaire:

Stephanie Confer

Age: 35

Family: Husband, Kevin Confer; and sons Julian, 11, and Kaleb, 9

Occupation: Certification manager for an international association

Education: Perry-Lecompton High School graduate, bachelor's degree in finance and management from Washburn University

Why are you seeking a seat on the Perry-Lecompton school board?

"I am seeking a seat on the Perry-Lecompton school board for one simple reason: I want the best for our kids. I am running for this position to ensure that USD 343 is providing the best education for our students, and is operating with this goal at the forefront of all decisions that are made. As a Perry-Lecompton graduate, and as someone whose family has lived in the Lecompton area for generations, I want nothing more than for kids to get the best education possible, and for them to feel welcomed and supported by their teachers and staff every day when they come to school."

Nick Fergus

Age: 43

Family: Wife, Pamela; son Thomas, 14; and daughter Dayne, 13

Occupation: Director of operations, licensing and commissions at SE2

Education: Perry-Lecompton High School graduate, bachelor's degree in education with an emphasis in sports management from the University of Kansas

Why are you seeking a seat with the Perry-Lecompton school board?

"My wife, Pam, and I grew up in the Perry-Lecompton area and are both former PLHS graduates. We decided to build our home and raise our family in Lecompton because we love the community, the safety and the people that surround us, but also because of the strength of the USD 343 school district. We have been blessed by the teachers, administrators and staff in this district who have provided a consistent and fostering environment, allowing our children to learn and grow into responsible teenagers. The opportunity to serve this district as a member of the school board provides a chance for me to give back and be part of ensuring success for our next generation."

Brad Guess

Age: 49

Family: Wife, Ellen; daughter Anna, sophomore at Kansas State University; son Joel, senior at Perry-Lecompton High School; daughter Laura, freshman at PLHS.

Occupation: Architect with ACI-Boland Architects of Kansas City, Mo.

Education: Perry-Lecompton High School graduate, bachelor's degree in biology from Baker University, master's degree in architecture from KU.

Why are you seeking a seat on the Perry-Lecompton school board?

"I am a Perry-Lecompton graduate and had a good experience while attending the school. All three of my children are students or former students at Perry, and I would like to see the high quality of faculty and facilities continue into the future."

Debbie Walburn

Age: 58

Family: Three children, all USD 343 graduates, and grandchildren who are attending USD 343.

Occupation: District treasurer for Silver Lake Schools USD 372

Education: Graduate of Highland Park High School, attended vocational school and some college as an accounting student.

Why are you seeking a seat on the Perry-Lecompton school board?

"I want to be part of the continuation of the excellent educational opportunities that are available to the children in the district. I also want to assure the staff — certified and classified — that they are an important part of the education process of the district and will work to seek more funding for their salaries, particularly the hourly staff. I have 24 years of experience working for USD 343, the first 12 years as the secretary at Williamstown and Grantville elementaries and the last 12 years as clerk of the board. This gives me experience and knowledge of how school district funding works — what you can spend out of each fund, how to make what funds we have work to the betterment of our students and staff. I work daily with staffing and school funding. I watch closely the happenings at the legislative level."

