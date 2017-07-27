After new attack in 2015, police renew focus on case of suspected serial rapist in Lawrence and Manhattan

MANHATTAN — A suspected serial rapist linked to attacks on 13 university students in Lawrence and Manhattan from 2000 to 2008 may have resurfaced.

Law enforcement officials from both Kansas college towns announced at a news conference Thursday that a new attack reported in 2015 shares characteristics of the previous 13 — sparking a renewed focus on the case and a plea for information from the public to help solve it.

Police said there may be yet-unreported previous attacks by the same man, and warned University of Kansas and Kansas State University students to be watchful for the risk of future attacks.

“Given the nearly seven-year gap between December of 2008 and July of 2015, we would like to know if there have been similar, unreported incidents during that time span,” Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen said. “We cannot say enough about the courageous women who have already stepped forward to provide vital information about their assailant. If anyone feels they had an encounter with an individual matching this description, please know that we want to hear from you.”

Law enforcement authorities created a website, kansascollegerapist.com, with information about the case and how to share tips with police.

The website urges: “Help catch a rapist that has terrorized our communities.”

There are a total of 14 attacks — 12 rapes and two attempted rapes — with enough similarities for police to suspect the same man, Schoen said.

“While the physical violence of the assaults was usually limited to the rape itself, these were all violent acts carried out by an assailant who did so in a cold, calm, calculated manner,” Schoen said.

The first 13 attacks occurred between Oct. 1, 2000, and Dec. 1, 2008, in Manhattan and Lawrence, according to a list of dates and locations of attacks released, for the first time, on Thursday by police from both cities. The last known attack linked to the suspected serial rapist was reported July 27, 2015, in Manhattan.

Nine of the attacks occurred in Manhattan and five in Lawrence, with all the Lawrence crimes reported between 2004 and 2008, according to the list.

Though none of the rapes and attempted rapes occurred on campus proper, all the victims were KU or K-State students, Schoen said.

Schoen described characteristics of the attacks this way:

• In each incident a masked intruder entered the victim’s home — mostly between about 2 and 4:30 a.m., as she slept. Homes varied from apartment complexes to duplexes to single dwellings.

• In most cases the assailant threatened the victim with a handgun.

• Police frequently were able to identify where the assailant entered the home, but the means by which he got in were not always known. Many victims said they locked their doors, yet there were no signs of forced entry.

• There were indications that victims had been surveilled by the assailant prior to the attack.

• In all but two cases, the victim was alone.

• All but one incident happened during a break in college classes.

Victims typically described the assailant as a white male between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, with various estimates of build, weight and age, Schoen said. Based on incident dates, police think the assailant is at least 35 years old now.

He said one other physical characteristic featured prominently in most of the victims' descriptions of their attacker: He was heavy-set, specifically with a “prominent stomach.”

While police leaders did release more information about the collective cases than they have previously, they did not answer all questions, citing the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Police declined to answer what kinds of verbal statements, if any, the assailant made to victims during the attacks, as well as whether DNA evidence has been or is being tested.

Prior to Thursday's news conference, police contacted each victim and shared the information that would be released, Schoen said. He said authorities reiterated their commitment to investigate each case to "the fullest extent possible, employing any and every means of police and forensic science."

Schoen said “a lengthy investigation” led authorities to believe there’s a high probability that the assailant in the 2015 Manhattan attack is the same assailant from the previous cases.

Schoen and other law enforcement leaders, including interim Lawrence Police Chief Anthony Brixius, urged anyone with tips to contact police. That includes any possible victims who have not previously contacted police, anyone who thinks they saw or had an encounter with someone matching the description around areas where crimes were reported, even if it was years ago.

“Major cases are frequently solved with information provided by citizens,” Schoen said, “thus we need your help to hasten the assailant’s identification and prevent additional assaults.”

