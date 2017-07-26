Trump bars transgender individuals from U.S. armed forces

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is barring transgender people from serving in the military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption."
Trump's announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the military.
The president tweeted that after consulting with "Generals and military experts," the government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."
"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," he added.
Trump's decision drew immediate angry responses from groups that represent transgender service members.
Matt Thorn, executive director of OutServe-SLDN, which represents the LGBT population in the military, said thousands have been serving in the U.S. armed forces without causing any issues.
"It's an absolute absurdity and another overstep," Thorn said. He threatened legal action if Wednesday's decision is not reversed.
Victoria Rodriguez-Roldan, director of the Trans/Gender Non-Conforming Justice Project, National LGBTQ Task Force, said Trump "has stood against the trans community with this decision and is harming lives for the sake of political gains."
"The military is often the last resort for people who can't find jobs because of discrimination," Rodriguez-Roldan said. She said the transgender community "will not stop fighting" for justice.
Already, there are as many as 250 service members in the process of transitioning to their preferred genders or who have been approved to formally change gender within the Pentagon's personnel system, according to several defense officials.
The Pentagon has refused to release any data on the number of transgender troops currently serving. A Rand Corp. study estimated that there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members on active duty and an additional 1,500 to 4,000 in the reserves.
Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban. Since Oct. 1, transgender troops have been able to receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon's personnel system.
Carter also gave the services until July 1 to develop policies to allow people already identifying as transgender to newly join the military if they meet physical, medical and other standards and have been stable in their identified genders for 18 months. Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people to enlist.
Key concerns include whether currently enlisted troops have had medical or other issues that cause delays or problems with their ability to deploy or meet physical or other standards for their jobs. Military leaders also wanted to review how transgender troops are treated, if they're discriminated against or if they have had disciplinary problems, defense officials have said.
They were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.
Comments
Justin Hoffman 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Making America great again.
Cary Ediger 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Not so much....
William Cummings 51 minutes ago
Nice T-shirt by William Cummings
Fred Whitehead Jr. 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
I have already (too many times) exhausted my take on the incompetent, disgusting, debauched, degraded, fool that the people of the United States were fooled into thinking that he was better than the competent, experience, capable, reasonable candidate for the office.
Our future as a democratic and sane nation is in dire peril.
Greg Cooper 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Back off, Chump. You can't get anything done that leads to MAGA, so you resort to dehumanizing tactics just so your "base" can feel you've stood by their bigoted, misogynistic, unfounded prejudices. This kind of sidetracking will not make the majority of voters any less willing to accept your stupid moves as anything but what they are. And you say you represent the party of smaller, less intrusive government. That's just one of your endless lies, and I, for one, am sick to death of it.
Just back off.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Boy Greg...........you are gonna get it from the "Bobs"!! I know.
Justin Hoffman 2 hours, 1 minute ago
The right thing to do in so many ways. Trump is to be applauded
Paul Beyer 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Actually if you would change your rant from "applauded" to "IMPEACHED". I would be forced to agree with you for once.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 54 minutes ago
Now it's time to draft you to take the place of those transgenders who will be kicked out. You know that your lord and masters wimpy little sons won't fight. It's your turn.
William Cummings 52 minutes ago
Tell that to Kristin Beck
http://www.businessinsider.com/kristin-beck-trump-transgender-ban-2017-7
Michael Kort 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Trump......wins the next battle......but loose the leadership war...... while grandstanding for his base .
I am waiting for the Chinese to get back into their box (?) for the Mexicans to pay for his wall (?) and for the day when aircraft carriers can really be in two places at once (?) on the high seas which would really scare the North Koreans .......RIGHT ?
The next "accomplish nothing meaningful display" that is supposed to mean something but it doesn't really serve any great purpose but only as a distraction from his failure to lead to any necessary ends .
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 49 minutes ago
And now we have a bunch of Scouts who have been told to go out, get filthy rich, sell your business, buy a yacht and have fun. You know what kind of fun, wink, wink, nudge, nudge. Cut out this honorable scout stuff. Colbert wrote Trump's new scout pledge.
Our President Needs The Validation Of Boy Scouts by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Joseph Jarvis 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Hey trans readers: Most of Lawrence (there are always a few naysayers) think you're fabulous. Don't let a bad news day get you down. Donate $20 to Outserve-SLDN and join a friend for a cocktail somewhere in liberal Larry tonight. Sincerely, LFK
Fred Whitehead Jr. 50 minutes ago
Actually, when I think a bit about it........Chump is already on his "re-election" fraud, and he wants the votes of all the religious bigots who do not want any "queers" in the military. Makes good sense to me.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 47 minutes ago
But they don't want their poor little boys to be drafted either. All these faux patriots make me sick.
William Cummings 37 minutes ago
For anyone that missed the CNN piece on Kirstin Beck, here is a link to the trailer. https://youtu.be/zqV5Q-rjsfM
Larry Sturm 22 minutes ago
Discrimination from the twitter bug.
Bob Summers 10 minutes ago
Gay men in the military have been scoping out other guys in the showers since time immortal. Guys calling themselves girls are going to be mad they can't shower with girls.
Ray Mizumura 2 minutes ago
The LGBT people who have served in our military, and who are serving now, have contributed positively to our country. They are better Americans than Donald Trump, draft dodger, ever has been or ever will be.
