Kansas Public Radio to host free ice-cream social Thursday at South Park

Kansas Public Radio will host an ice cream social Thursday at South Park as a thank-you to listeners.

The event, slated for 5 to 8 p.m., will treat guests to complimentary Sylas and Maddy’s ice cream, Alchemy iced coffee and live music at the park, 1198 Massachusetts St. Listeners will also have the chance to meet KPR personalities and other supporters of the station.

The first 150 KPR members to arrive will be served ice cream in KPR’s new mug (nonmembers can join and receive a mug by signing up for membership at the event). Treats will be served while supplies last.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.